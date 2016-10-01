Coleby looking to be a tough presence on the inside for Kansas

The start of the collegiate basketball season is just around the corner and this year could be a major bounce back one for Dwight Coleby, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL and meniscus.

Now healthy, Coleby said he’s looking to bring a tough inside presence to the Jayhawks team this season, a presence that’s definitely needed after losing star forward Perry Ellis Jr. to graduation.

“Losing Perry (Ellis), obviously we’ll lose a scorer there,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “I’m not sure he’ll (Coleby) be a scorer like that. He’s a guy who can definitely stretch the defense. He’s a big guy that can play either bigs position. He’s active. He reminds me of a lot of a bigger Jamari (Traylor) or Thomas Robinson-type body.

“He’s got a great motor. I feel like he can play on the block. He can play facing. He can do a lot of different things. He’s raw offensively, but he’s a premiere athlete and should be a solid rebounder and defender right off the bat.”

Before transferring to Kansas, Coleby played in all 34 games for Ole Miss as a sophomore. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in just over 16 minutes per game.

“I’ve just been working hard trying to get back into the swing of things,” he said. “I transferred to Kansas because I wanted to play in big games, and now it’s up to me to get myself ready to go. Rehab has been hard, and although I’m still not 100 percent as yet, I feel like I’ll be ready to go by the time the season starts.

“Even though I’m not fully healed, coach (Bill) Self is still pushing to be as fast and jump as high as the other guys. With that kind of push behind me, I know I’ll be ready to go when it’s time to play in those big games.”

Coleby added that the work ethics of fellow Jayhawk big men keeps him motivated, and that he’s learned a great deal observing from the sidelines.

“They are all physical, tough, rebound, protect the rim. They are very good players,” Coleby said. “All the bigs were good. I feel I should continue doing what they were doing.”

Coleby had six double-figure scoring efforts during his sophomore season at Ole Miss and put up his first career double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds against Arkansas. At Piney Woods High in Piney Woods, Mississippi, he averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in 2012-13.



