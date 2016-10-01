Time to shine

With a week of training camp now in the books, New Orleans Pelicans coaches and front office staff got their first in-depth look at Bahamian basketball sensation Chavano “Buddy” Hield. And according to a number of sources close to the team, Hield has been making significant progress and getting better everyday.

The 6’5” wingman was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA draft and was voted as the best shooter in the class by his peers.

On Wednesday, the team played their first intrasquad scrimmage. And in his first taste of action against some of the best players in the NBA, Hield finished with 15 points.

Unlike in the NBA Summer League this past July, Hield didn’t force much shots and was able to make some shots inside, something that head coach Alvin Gentry said he wants to see more of from Hield.

''I think he works hard enough that he's going to be a good player,'' Gentry said. ''He's going to have games where he makes 10, 12 shots, but he's also going to struggle some.''

Gentry wants Hield to be able to create different opportunities with the ball in his hands, opposed to just spotting up for jumpers at the three-point line.

Hield is a known shooter and in summer league, defenders forced him off the three-point line and forced him to make decisions on the fly.

Now that he’s been working with the coaches in New Orleans, Hield said he feels confident in his ability to create and is still working on becoming a better player overall.

''You try to avoid mistakes because coaches pick those things out,'' Hield said. ''I haven't established myself yet, so I listen to coach and try to do my job.

''I'm competing as hard as I can compete. You’re not going to win every battle because everybody is good. But we're trying to get that team chemistry together and learn as we go.''

Hield will get his first taste of NBA action today when the Pelicans take on the Dallas Mavericks in their preseason opener.

With injuries to two of their starting guards, it’s a good chance that Hield could be a starter in the game.



