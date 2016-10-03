Nairn has been a key recruiter for the Spartans

The Michigan State University (MSU) Spartans this summer managed to land several of the top players in the recruiting class of 2016 for basketball. With additions like Myles Bridges, Cassius Winston and Jaren Jackson Jr., they reclaim a status as one of the favorites to make a deep tournament run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in March. While the Spartans’ coaches and recruiting staff had a lot to do with bringing the prized recruits to Lansing, Michigan, all of the players, at different times, confessed that their interactions with Bahamian Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn played a big role in their decisions.

On Friday, Michigan State landed Xavier Tillman, one of the top recruits in the class of 2017, and he too pointed out the job Nairn did in recruiting him.

“I really jelled with them, especially ‘Tum Tum’,” Tillman said during his announcement. “He’s a guy I honestly look up to and someone I’m very proud of.”

Although Nairn doesn’t lead the team in any statistical category, he’s emerged as one of the team’s leaders on and off the court the last two years.

Nairn became the third sophomore captain in MSU history after Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Mateen Cleaves. The 5-foo-9 speedy point guard even got a compliment from former Spartans player and National Basketball Association (NBA) Champion Draymond Green following his freshman year. Green said Nairn had what it took to be one of the team’s leaders.

MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said in an interview on Friday that Nairn has already become a mentor to some of the new guys on the team.

“I think ‘Tum Tum’ has been an unbelievable asset in a lot of different ways,” Izzo said. “Not only is he playing better, but he and Cassius, there’s been a bond there. ‘Tum Tum’ has taken some of those freshmen under his wing just like Denzel (former MSU star player Denzel Valentine) did. Chemistry – I think you’re going to hear from a lot of people that it just keeps getting better here the last couple years, not that it was bad, but it’s now reaching new heights.”

Izzo was especially impressed at Nairn’s decision to reach out to Winston, who also plays the point guard position.

Nairn is looking to have a breakout season this year after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis for the majority of last season.

Although he tried to play through it, he was noticeably limited in his movement and his numbers suffered because of it.

Nairn averaged 2.8 points and 3.3 assists in 27 games last season. His minutes were reduced later in the season after he returned from a seven-game absence due to injury.



