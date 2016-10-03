Hield torches Mavericks for 19 in preseason opener

Coming out of the first week of training camp, New Orleans Pelicans’ coaches said that Chavano “Buddy” Hield showed an improved ability to create for him and others off the dribble compared to his final season at Oklahoma.

Hield certainly backed up their remarks in the Pelicans’ preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at the CenturyLink Center, in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Although he didn’t get the start, Hield torched the Mavericks for a game-high 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from behind the three-point line. The Pelicans won 116-102.

To go along with his efficient scoring, the 6’5” sharp shooter also pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists.

Knowing Hield’s reputation as a lights out shooter, the Mavericks often rushed multiple defenders at him to chase him off the three-point line, but Hield appeared to handle it well. He had four turnovers in the game, but it’s a reasonable number, given the amount of time he had the ball in his hands.

After they trailed 22-21 at the end of the first quarter, the Pelicans found its groove on offense in the second as they outscored the Mavericks, 37-24, in the period. Hield put up seven of those points in the second, and assisted on three baskets.

The Pelicans 58-46 halftime lead proved to be too much for Dallas to overcome. They made a brief run in the third, but never threatened the lead at any point after that.

Etwaan Moore matched Hield for game-high honors with 19 points in the win for the Pelicans. Terrance Jones added 17 points off the bench and Anthony Davis dropped in with 13 points in just 12 minutes of action.

Second-year player Justin Anderson led the way for Dallas with 14 points. He also had five rebounds and three assists.

Hield and the Pelicans will be in action again on Tuesday when they take on the Indiana Pacers, this time on their home court, the Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans. They they’ll travel to China for two games against the Houston Rockets.

Last Wednesday, the Pelicans played their first intrasquad scrimmage. Hield finished with 15 points.

Unlike in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League this past July, Hield didn’t force much shots and was able to make some shots inside, something that Head Coach Alvin Gentry said he wants to see more of from Hield.

''I think he works hard enough that he's going to be a good player,'' Gentry said. ''He's going to have games where he makes 10, 12 shots, but he's also going to struggle some.''

Hield was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.



