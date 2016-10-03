Saunders sees action with the Seminoles

Bahamian redshirt sophomore with the Florida State University Seminoles Mavin Saunders followed up an impressive blocking performance last weekend with a career game on Saturday. He pulled in three catches for a career-high 74 yards, even though his Seminoles fell 37-35 to North Carolina.

The game was pretty much a shootout after the second quarter. Saunders’ longest catch came on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Deondre Francois. It was his longest pass play in his short collegiate career. The Bahamian tight end reeled in the catch midway through the first quarter with his team trailing, 7-0.

As time expired, North Carolina Tar Heels’ senior kicker Nick Weiler delivered the game-winning blow to the Seminoles. He buried a career-best 54-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, snapping the Seminoles’ 22-game home-winning streak.

The Tar Heels jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky to T.J. Logan in the first quarter. In the second, Logan found his way in the end zone again, this time on a 13-yard rush to push the lead to 14-0. With the Seminoles reeling, it appeared Trubisky put the game out of reach when he gave the Tar Heels a 21-0 lead on a four-yard rushing touchdown. However, things were far from over.

Dalvin Cook scored on a nine-yard run for the Seminoles just before halftime.

In the third quarter, Florida State scored on a six-play, 66-yard drive to cut the lead to seven (21-14).

Despite losing the momentum, North Carolina quickly answered. Trubisky completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins to open the lead back up to double digits (28-14). The Seminoles scored on their opening drive of the fourth quarter on a short run by Cook to cut the deficit to 28-21. Shortly after that, Cook scored again on another run to tie the game at 28.

North Carolina took the lead again with 2:40 left in the game on a 34-yard pass from Trubisky to Thomas Jackson, but the Seminoles managed to block Weiler’s extra point attempt, and the score remained 34-28.

The Seminoles took a late lead on a two-yard run by Francois. They converted the extra point, and were ahead 35-34, but couldn’t seal the deal. The Tar Heels finished off a 38-yard drive with a game-winning field goal by Weiler to move to a 4-1 win/loss record on the

season.

The Seminoles, who were considered to be a college football playoffs contender at the beginning of the season, now have to try and string together a few wins in order to have some kind of hope of making it to a top-tier bowl game.

Florida State has one of the most potent offenses in the country, but continues to struggle on the defensive end. The defense is allowing 6.98 yards per play, which is among the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Seminoles were ranked at No. 12 ahead of the game, but now there’s a chance that they could fall out of the top 25 completely, especially considering that they have gone 7-5 in their last 12 games.



