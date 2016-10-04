The Bahamas scores points with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat professional basketball team stepped off the court last Wednesday evening to soak in some of the Bahamian culture at Potter’s Cay Dock.

Veteran Heat forward and three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Champion Udonis Haslem said the team loved the experience at Island Delight.

“It was just team bonding for us to get to know one another,” said Haslem, who has a number of new teammates this season. “This is the first time that all of us got to hang out and enjoy [ourselves] outside of basketball but more so just being here on the island… I wanted these guys to just get a chance to enjoy the culture a little bit and enjoy the food and different things like that.”

Haslem said he had the conch.

“I love conch. I love conch fritters, fried conch, stewed conch, conch salad, however you want to make it, I love it,” he said.

The Heat’s training camp at the Atlantis Resort wrapped up on Saturday. Atlantis transformed one of its ballrooms into a double basketball court. Power forward James Johnson said he didn’t get a chance to taste the conch but said he’ll do so when he returns.

“Man it’s dope here,” he said. “The weather is nice, the beach is really nice. Under the bridge, the food was all of that. We’re having a good time. I think I have to come back without the Miami Heat team. It’s a nice place to be. I really want to do a vacation out here.”

Asked if it’s better in The Bahamas, he said: “It’s better in The Bahamas because their conch is all that.”

Heat point guard Briante Weber said this was one of the best trips he has ever taken.

“This is definitely one of the best trips I ever had in my life,” he said. “I’ve been here before but I didn’t get the experience of going out and seeing what the island was like. I definitely went out and got some sun this time. I definitely rank this in the top. I would definitely bring my family back sooner or later.”

The Heat players, coaches and team officials returned to Miami on Saturday. The Ministry of Tourism has a multi-year partnership with the Miami Heat.



