Munnings, Sawyer producing results for the LPA Fire

A couple of Bahamian athletes are having stellar football seasons for the Life Preparatory Academy (LPA) Fire in Wichita, Kansas.

The Fire is off to a 3-2 win/loss record this season, with a number 68 rank in the state of Kansas, and a number 835 rank nationally.

Despite the team’s up-and-down season thus far, Bahamians Alexiou “Taj” Munnings and Douglass Sawyer are producing on the field.

Junior player Munnings is listed as a wide receiver, but is very versatile. He has completed 23 of 58 passes for 548 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions as a quarterback. His longest completed pass this season went for 70 yards, and he has a quarterback rating of 99.7. Senior player Sawyer is also very versatile. He has completed both of his passes for 45 total yards and a touchdown, and has a quarterback rating of 177.1.

Running the ball, Munnings has carried the rock a team-high 25 times for 202 yards. He is averaging a remarkable 8.1 yards per carry, has a season-long run of 55 yards and three touchdowns. Sawyer is averaging a whopping 11.7 yards on the ground. He has 19 carries for 222 yards, with a season-long run of 70 yards and five touchdowns.

Offensively, the dynamic duo aren’t done yet. Munnings has two catches for 45 yards and one touchdown, and Sawyer has reeled in nine catches for 158 yards and five touchdowns. He has a season-long catch and run of 48 yards. Additionally, Sawyer has 147 yards on kickoff returns.

Sawyer and Munnings are first and second on the team in all-purpose yards respectively - Sawyer with 527 yards and Munnings with 247 yards. Sawyer plays defense as well, with four solo tackles, two assisted and one interception; and Munnings helps out in the kicking department, seeing action as a kicker and a punter. They are also first and second on the team in points scored with 80 and 36 points respectively. Sawyer has 12 total touchdowns and Munnings has four.

LPA currently leads the 8-Man Freelance (8 Man) Football Standings for the state of Kansas with their 3-2 record. The Bennington Bulldogs are just a game off the pace at 2-3. Also, LPA is in the middle of the pack in the KS Class 8 Man II Football Standings. In their last game, they lost to the Wichita HomeSchool Warriors, in a high-scoring non-conference game affair, 82-76.

The Fire got off to a fast start this season as they blasted the Fowler Goldbugs in their opening game, 78-30.

In that game Sawyer was named as the player of the game as he scored five touchdowns off two catches, two runs and a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Now at 3-2, the Fire will prepare for their next contest, against Life Christian out of Choctaw, Oklahoma, this Friday. The Life Christian Eagles enter the non-league bout with a 2-2 record. In their last match, they held off Oklahoma School for the Deaf, out of Sulphur, Oklahoma, 36-12, in a non-league game.

Vincent Martin is coach of the LPA Fire.







