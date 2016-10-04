The Bahamas women looking to qualify for CAZOVA

There will be regional volleyball in November this year, which is kind of unusual, as national teams normally engage the summer months for competition.

The Bahamas senior women’s national volleyball team will battle three others in attempting to qualify for the 2017 CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Championships. From there, they will have an opportunity to qualify for the 2017 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Championships, and ultimately, should they advance that far, the 2018 FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Head Coach Jason Saunders said that it is all a work in process, but with the infusion of young talent that is coming into the sport, he feels that the sky is the limit.

“We’re just going to have to be able to get the work done,” he said during a team practice yesterday. “A number of players who would probably be on this team are off in college, and that is a major setback to us. Some of those girls are playing so well for their respective colleges, and they are in season now, so they won’t be available to us.

“For us, it’s going to be an uphill fight all the way, but I believe that we are going to get it done. The ladies who are here right now will have to pay attention to the things that we want to get done. Once they are focused, we believe that we could get it done.”

The CAZOVA qualifier for senior women is set for November 11-14 in the Cayman Islands. The Bahamas would have to finish in the top two of its pool in order to qualify for the CAZOVA Championships.

“What is happening is that more of the countries in the Caribbean islands would like to participate, so a decision was made to have qualifiers,” said Saunders. “We feel good about our chances. There are a number of different pools, but with the match-ups that we have, we should fare well. You would see that about five of the young ladies in the junior program made the team last year, and two of them started. All I am doing right now is continuing the transformation. I would have liked to see more experience on the team, but we have a couple key injuries that are preventing that.”

Injured for The Bahamas are sisters Cheryse Rolle-Bain and Krystel Rolle-Brown, along with Tia Charlow-Moss. As for the Rolle sisters, Cheryse is out with a torn meniscus, and Krystel suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). In addition, as Saunders mentioned, a number of Bahamians are off in college and won’t be able to make the trip to the Cayman Islands in November for the qualifier.

“At this moment, we don’t have a full complement of players for various reasons, but I feel pretty good about this team,” said veteran player Laval Sands yesterday. “If we could come together as one on and off the court, I feel pretty confident that we will have what it takes to qualify. We have what it takes to come out on top. Having those injured players available to us would have been a great addition to the team, but we have to go on. We can’t look at that. We’re going to miss their veteran leadership but I feel comfortable with the girls who we have that we could still qualify.”

The Bahamas’ women finished sixth at their last showing at the CAZOVA Championships, in 2014. From the next championships, they will have an opportunity to qualify for the 2017 NORCECA Championships, which will be held from September 17-25, 2017 in the Dominican Republic. The top six teams from that tournament will qualify for 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championships.



