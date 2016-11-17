Twin sisters Brianne and Brittni Bethel to compete for Houston

Two of The Bahamas’ premier female junior sprinters will begin their collegiate careers at the University of Houston (UH) in short order, under the watchful eyes of some of the top coaches in college athletics.

Brianne and Brittni Bethel, twin sisters from Freeport, Grand Bahama, are a part of the highly touted class of 2016 for women’s athletics at UH. It is expected to be one of the most dominant squads in program history. The signing of Cypress Springs High School alumna Samiyah Samuels highlights the incoming class.

Samuels and the Bethel sisters, at media day yesterday, spoke about their decision to join UH’s track and field program. All three said that coaching and competing for a high level team came into play.

“I feel really good about this squad,” Samuels said. “We have some top people from other countries who are going to be coming and they’re going to be a part of something special.”

Brianne said that it was assistant coach Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie, who represented The Bahamas at five Olympics, who convinced her and her sister to sign with Houston.

“She showed us that she really cared and wanted us to be the best,” said Brianne. “Other coaches wanted us just so we could compete. No other coaches seemed like they wanted us to get better and make us a better person as both an athlete and a student.”

Along with Ferguson-McKenzie, Olympic gold medalists Leroy Burrell and Carl Lewis, and an experienced staff oversee the athletics program at Houston.

UH lost a number of key sprinters to graduation last year, and this year wanted to lure a women’s recruiting class that would be one of the best in the nation, and one that would help attain top recruits in following years. The staff feel they accomplished that.

Brianne has a personal best time of 11.63 seconds in the 100 meters (m) and 23.47 seconds in the 200m, and Brittni has personal bests of 12.31 seconds in the 100 and 25.77 seconds in the 200. Her specialty is the 400m, where she has a personal best time of 56.40 seconds.



