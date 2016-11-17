Date:
Nairn, Spartans suffer blowout loss to Kentucky

  • Michigan State’s Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn, left, and Saginaw Valley State’s Mike Wells dive for the ball during the second half of a college basketball exhibition game, in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans fell to Kentucky, 69-48, in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Photo: AP

RANDY SMITH
Guardian Sports Reporter
randy@nasguard.com

Published: Nov 17, 2016

On Tuesday night, Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn and his No. 13 ranked Michigan State University (MSU) Spartans came up short in a showdown with the number two team in the nation.

The Spartans were outmatched by Kentucky, falling 69-48, in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, New York.

Nairn finished the game with just two points on 1-for-4 shooting from the field in 21 minutes of action, and his Spartans fell to a winless 0-2 on the 2016-17 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball season.

Kentucky’s guards Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe were the difference in the game. Monk led the way for the Wildcats with 23 points, and Briscoe burned the

Spartans for 21 in the blowout. Their play, accompanied with the Spartans poor shooting, allowed Kentucky to take a big lead from the opening tip.

The Wildcats held a 34-26 at the half, and used a 10-2 scoring run midway through the second to put the game out of reach.

MSU’s experienced players struggled on both ends of the floor. Looking for a spark after a bad first half, MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo started freshman Cassius Winston and wing Josh Langford in place of Nairn and senior Eron Harris as the second half got underway.

Following the game, Izzo was asked about the possibility of him starting the freshman permanently. However, Izzo brushed off the idea of changing his rotation for now.

“I’m trying to find someone who will guard somebody,” Izzo said. “That’ll be simple for Harris. If he doesn’t want to guard, he’s not going to play. That’s the way it’s going to be. I can’t say anybody checked really well, but Tum said it best, ‘the freshmen will have up and downs but the upperclassmen didn’t do a very good job’. That’s on the coaches.”

Harris, who was a key player in MSU’s offense last season, has struggled so far. He went just 3-for-8 from the field in the opener against Arizona, and was just 1-for-3 against Kentucky.

“I’m disappointed in Eron, if you want to know the truth,” Izzo said. “He was one of our best defensive players last year, and sometimes when you switch roles you forget where you came from, so we got to get him back on track a little bit.”

Although it’s still early in the season, Nairn’s limited shots are of some concern. The Spartans need him to be more aggressive on offense to help space the floor. Nairn took just three shots in the loss to Arizona and turned down open looks in both games. In order to keep his starting spot, it’s expected that he’ll have to show a lot more on that end of the floor.

The Spartans will look to bounce back on Friday against Mississippi Valley State (0-2) at home. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.


