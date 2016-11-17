‘Sand Between Your Toes’ this weekend

Four local high school teams will be featured in this weekend’s ‘Sand Between Your Toes’ basketball showcase that tips off on Friday at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

The C.I. Gibson Rattlers, C.C. Sweeting Cobras, St. Georges High Jaguars and Tabernacle Christian Academy Falcons will all have a chance to compete in front of some of the most influential figures in high school and collegiate basketball in the United States.

While they won’t actually get a chance to take on any of the visiting teams, the opportunity for the local players to showcase their talents is priceless. On opening day, C.C. Sweeting will take on St. Georges, and C.I. Gibson will square off against Tabernacle. Those games are set for 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively. On Saturday, Tabernacle will take on C.C. Sweeting at 3:30 p.m. and C.I. Gibson will play St. Georges at 9:30 p.m.

Rattlers’ Head Coach Kevin “KJ” Johnson said that this kind of exposure is pivotal to the further development of Bahamian basketball.

“It is important that our kids understand the level of competition coming to The Bahamas out of high school,” he said. “The No. 1 player in the 2017 class, DeAndre Ayton, who is a Bahamian, and other guys like Gary Trent who are coming, are not only going to play division one basketball, but will more than likely be pros around this same time next year. At least 11 to 15 of those kind of guys will be in this showcase.”

Ayton and his Hillcrest Bruins, out of Phoenix, Arizona, are expected to highlight the two-day event. Their first game is against 22 Feet Academy out of Anderson, South Carolina, at 8 p.m. on Friday. Hillcrest will play its final game on Saturday at 8 p.m. against Conrad Academy out of Orlando, Florida.

Other visiting schools include Victory Rock, out of Bradenton, Florida; the Tech Academy, out of Portland, Oregon; and Prolific Prep, out of Napa, California.

The showcase will be a part of the highly acclaimed Grind Session Tournament Series, and is presented by Provenance Insurance.



