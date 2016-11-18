NPMAC hosts first Japan Karate-do Tournament

The New Providence Martial Arts Centre (NPMAC) recently hosted its first international training camp and tournament at the New Providence Martial Arts Centre dojo in the Shirley Street Plaza.

Expected to become an annual event, the training and tournament has been billed a success by the local and international instructors, who were also taking keen note of potential for representation at the 2020 Olympics.

The local school, led by Sensei Chinyere Ijeoma-Chukwuka and instructors Rashjiv Mackey and Roland Alexander Evans, invited guest instructors Sensei Kiyoshi Yamazaki, Sensei Mina Yamazaki and Sensei Kubbi Shane, instructors from the JKR Anaheim dojo in Anaheim, California, USA, to conduct the training sessions.

The seminars focused on the development of karate basics, forms (katas), and weapons training.

Other local traditional karate schools were invited to participate and certainly showed their full support at the events. This included Sensei Elrick McKinney (Goju Ryu), Sensei Brian Stapleton (JKA-Shotokan), Sensei Elnathan Rolle (Nishie Goju Ryu) and Sensei Charles Forbes (JKR of Turks Island).

The seminars were held November 2-5 at the Shirley Street Plaza dojo and the tournament November 6 at St. John’s College, Bishop Michael Eldon Drive. The tournament included up to 70 competitors and 12 judges from the various martial arts schools in New Providence and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

“The tournament was a great success and we wish to thank all of our many participants, sponsors, judges, parents and instructors for helping to make this event the success that it was,” said Sensei Chinyere. She added: “It is our hope to continue hosting this event annually with the help of faithful sponsors and dedicated supporters.”

Sensei Chinyere also thanked the local martial arts schools for their participation, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

“It felt great to get so much support from other local martial arts schools. It is my hope and dream that we can stay on this united front to create a path for our young talented competitors to one day be able to represent their country at the 2020 Olympics,” she said.

Special thanks are extended to the faithful sponsors who contributed to make the event possible. They include: Island Luck, First Care Response, SGF Engineering, Island Dimensions & Development Co. Ltd., Chris Symonette & Associates, Premier Importers Ltd. and Javon Chisholm & Associates.



