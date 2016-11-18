Local running club donates to Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged

The Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club has become a household name on the local sports scene. The club was launched in December 1990 by a group of running enthusiasts with an aim to promote the sporting discipline of distance running, while encouraging Bahamians to pursue wellness as a way of life. Itself a non-profit organization, the club uses its fundraising

programs to benefit numerous charitable organizations in the country.

The organization recently made a monetary donation of $1,200 as well a refrigerator and stove to The Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged. The funds were proceeds from the first “Midnight Madness Fun Run” staged by the club in June. The run started at 12:01 a.m. on Labour Day this year.

Making the presentation on behalf of the club were Anastacia Turnquest, Secretary; Darian Creary, vice president; Anthony Longley, communications officer; and Leah Rolle, member.

“On behalf of our president, Mr. Charles Johnson and members of Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club, we wish to thank the more than 100 runners who made this donation possible by supporting our wild idea of a midnight 10K run. It was a resounding success and we are looking forward to making it bigger and even more exciting next year.”

Accepting on behalf of The Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged, Frances Ledee expressed appreciation on behalf of the organization.

“Thanks to your club for thinking of us. We are doing a vital service here and our resources are never sufficient. We are grateful to all of our benefactors and we hope more groups and individuals will follow your example,” she said.

The next fundraising event on the calendar of the club is its 4th Annual Bahamas Half Marathon Run Series, scheduled for Sunday November 20, starting at 6 a.m. from Arawak Cay. The event, which will feature local and international runners, is still open for online registration at the website www.bahamashalf.com. Categories include the Half Marathon, Half Marathon (three-person relay), 10 kilometers (K) and 5K (new addition) races. Package pick-up and final registration will take place on Saturday November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Sports Centre Store, Harbour Bay Shopping Centre. Proceeds from this year’s event will aid LUPUS 242 and The Bahamas Crisis Centre.



