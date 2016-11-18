Back to the bench for ‘Buddy’ Hield

Coming off his first start in his professional career, it’s back to the bench for Chavano “Buddy” Hield, and with Jrue Holiday set to make a comeback, the Bahamian sharp shooter will likely see his minutes decrease even further.

In just over 21 minutes per game for the New Orleans Pelicans in the National Basketball Association (NBA) this season, Hield is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. His turnovers number is almost as much as his assists, averaging 1.17 and 1.42 respectively. The former collegiate standout at the University of Oklahoma is struggling in his first season in the big leagues.

Hield is shooting 37.4 percent from the floor, and a paltry 24.2 percent from distance. He misfired on his first 13 shots from three-point range, and has hit 15 of 49 since. The Pelicans have a 2-10 win/loss record this season. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday, the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, and will go back on the road next week.

With starting two-guard E’Twaun Moore missing Monday’s game due to a toe injury, Hield got the start against the Boston Celtics. However, he was held to just five points, three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes of play. He finished 2-for-7 from the field, and was 1-for-4 from three-point range. The Pelicans won that game 106-105, just their second win of the season.

Hield returned to the bench on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. He finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists in an 89-82 loss for the Pelicans. He was 3-for-7 from the field, and 1-for-3 from distance.

Hield has a season-high of 18 points, but is yet to experience a breakout performance that his fans and the team is looking for. In his first start, he was outshone by Langston Galloway, who had 21 points of the bench. Galloway had another good night on Wednesday with 15 points against the Magic.

Pelicans’ Head Coach Alvin Gentry said that Hield just has to remain patient.

“He’s got to figure it out. He’s got to get his way through this and he will. He’s a great player. There are a lot of guys that go through it. It’s just a matter of him finding a comfort level and knowing where he belongs,” said Gentry.

Hield, who averaged 25 points off 50 percent shooting from the field in 37 games in his senior season in college, isn’t worried at all. The 22-year-old 6’4” rookie guard remains optimistic.

“I’ll be fine,” he said. “You need to relax and take good shots and let the game come to you. I’m just hyped up, nothing too major about it.”

His teammates are encouraging him to keep shooting. As mentioned, he is about to see his minutes decrease with the return of Holiday. Tyreke Evans, another guard for the Pelicans, is on pace to return by Thanksgiving.

Hield was labeled as the best shooter in this year’s NBA Draft. He was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Pelicans in June, and was expected to compete for a starting spot right away. However, both he and his team are struggling. Hield has not been efficient at all, struggling to find the form that he had in college, and the Pelicans find themselves at the cellar of the Southwest Division and the Western Conference with their 2-10 record.



