Bison, Eagles add Bahamian duo to track and field teams

The North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison and Liberty University Eagles on Wednesday added a pair of The Bahamas’ top junior track and field athletes to their lists of recruits.

Both Daejha Moss (NDSU) and Branson Rolle (Liberty), who currently attend Queen’s College, signed letters of intent to join their respective schools next fall.

Moss is a jumper/sprinter, who has won three junior national championships in the girl’s high jump. She also competes in the triple jump, hurdles and sprints.

She has personal bests of 5’6” in the high jump, 38’2” in the long jump and 45 seconds in the 300-meter (m) hurdles.

"Daejha has a lot of high-level track & field experience and talent for someone of her age,” said NDSU head coach Stevie Keller. “With three Bahamas junior national titles in the high jump, we know she can compete with the best."

Moss will join a highly decorated women’s team. The NDSU women's track & field squad has won 18 straight Summit League team titles – nine indoor and nine outdoor – since joining the league in 2008.

Rolle, a 17-year-old hurdler, has personal bests of 14.04 seconds in the 110m hurdles and 52.12 seconds in the 400m hurdles.

“We are excited about the abilities and potential of these athletes who have demonstrated their faith in us and commitment to Christian education,” said Liberty head coach Brant Tolsma. “The talent level of our recruits is rising as Liberty moves toward our goal of having a nationally elite program, and I commend my staff for their good job identifying and recruiting such athletes.”

Rolle was also part of the team that represented The Bahamas at the International Association of Athletic Federation’s (IAAF) World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in July.

He qualified for the 400m hurdles at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association (BAAA) National Championships in June.

In Poland, Rolle finished fourth in heat number one of the 400 hurdles in 52.69 seconds. However, the time was not fast enough to advance.

At nationals, he dominated the four-man field, finishing first in 52.12 seconds. The time was well under the World Junior qualifying time of 53.20 seconds.

Both Moss and Rolle were also members of the team that finished second at the CARIFTA championships in Grenada.

Moss finished 10th in the under-18 girls’ long jump with a leap of 5.20m (17’ 0-3/4”), while Rolle finished second in the under-18 boys’ 110m hurdles in 13.80 seconds.



