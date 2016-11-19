Buddy love

Despite the criticism that Chavano “Buddy” Hield has faced in the early going of his National Basketball Association (NBA) career, the Grand Bahama native on Wednesday said that the support he’s received from the Bahamian fans has helped him cope through his shooting slump.

Hield, who made a name for himself with his long-range shooting and quick release at Oklahoma University, has been inefficient from three so far this season.

Through 10 games with the New Orleans Pelicans, Hield is averaging 9.6 points, while shooting just 37 percent from the field, and an unsightly 24 percent from behind the three-point line. Despite the season numbers, his shooting has improved to 43.4 percent over the last five games, although it’s still a far cry from the 25 points per game on 45.7 percent three-point shooting that made him a household name at OU.

Despite his ups and downs so far, Hield said that one thing that’s remained consistent is the love he gets from Bahamian fans.

“They (Bahamian fans) always show love to me,” he said. “I can’t even say how much love and support I have gotten. Everywhere I go, in every city, I see a Bahamian flag in the stands. It’s good to see that.

“When I look up in the stands and see that, I put my hand on my chest or point at them to show them the respect I have for them. I really appreciate that kind of love and support.”

Although the going has been rough for Hield early, he’s still managed to score double figures in five of the Pelicans’ 10 games.

The 6-foot-5 wingman has scored a career-high 18 on two occasions. The first in a 89-83 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on November 2, and the other in a 126-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday.

Projected as one of the favorites in this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year race ahead of the season, Hield currently sits at No. 9 on NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder.



