‘BB’ Stuart named to 2017 SIU Athletics Hall of Fame class

Two-time Olympian Bianca “BB” Stuart was named to the Southern Illinois University (SIU) athletics 2017 Hall of Fame Class over the weekend.

Stuart was one of six former Saluki standout athletes whose photos will be put up on the walls of the SIU Arena. Although an exact date has not been set as yet for the ceremony, SIU athletics did confirm that it would be held in January.

Others being honored include Gwen Berry (track and field), Jason Frasor (baseball), Hubie Dunn (gymnastics), Alexis Moreland (football) and Ray Tabacchi (baseball, basketball, football).

Stuart, 27, finished 17th in the 2012 London Olympics with a jump of 6.32m (20’ 9”) and 16th in the Rio Olympics in the women’s long jump with a best jump of 6.54 meters (m) -21’ 2”. She missed the final by just eight centimeters and four spots.

In 2015, Stuart won a silver medal at the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada.

She still holds the school and Missouri Valley Conference (MVF) record for both indoor and outdoor long jump.

Stuart is also the only four-time conference champion in the long jump in league history and a two-time All-American.

The 27-year-old jumper currently trains with Henry Johnson in his stable of elite jumpers at Auburn University.

Stuart’s personal best is 6.83 meters (m) (22’ 5”), which she set at the 2015 BTC/Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) National Championships.

At the 17th Pan Am Games, she won her first major senior international medal with a leap of 6.69m (21’ 11 ½”) on her fourth attempt.

Along with her Pan Am success, she’s also been great in a number of regional meets.

She won a bronze medal at the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games in Mayaguez and gold twice at the CAC Championships in 2008 and 2011 and a bronze in 2013, which set the stage for her trip to last year’s World Championships in Beijing.



