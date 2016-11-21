Ayton dominates ‘Sand Between Your Toes’ showcase

Some of the top high school basketball players in the United States this weekend went to-toe-toe in the Grind Session Tournament Series’ “Sand Between Your Toes” Basketball Showcase, which was held at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

New Providence native and No. 1 ranked prospect in the recruiting class of 2017, Deandre Ayton, and his Hillcrest Prep Bruins headlined the two-day event.

In both games, the 7’0” center showed a mirage of offensive moves and the ability to lead his team past adversity, as he powered the Bruins to close wins over 22 Feet Academy and The Conrad Academy.

Ayton finished with a game high 21 points and seven rebounds in the Bruins come from behind 69-62 win over 22 Feet Academy on Friday. He followed that up with a huge 33-point, 11-rebound game on Saturday in a 77-68 win over the Conrad Academy.

“As soon as I walked in the gym, all eyes were on me, and I just really wanted to put on a show the minute I stepped on the floor,” said Ayton on being back in The Bahamas.

“Every time I dunked, I looked forward to hearing the roars from the crowd. I could feel them just waiting on another dunk, and that helped energize me to get up and down the court and make plays.”

Ayton will be the player to watch in every game he plays this season, as he brings his storied high school career to an end.

Along with some of the top teams in America, the top ranked teams in The Bahamas were also part of the showcase. Those teams included the C.C. Sweeting Cobras, C.I. Gibson Rattlers, Tabernacle Baptist Falcons and the St. George’s Jaguars.

The Falcons were the only team out of the bunch to go undefeated.

In their first game, they topped the Rattlers, 88-73, and punctuated that with a 55-22 rout of the Cobras.

The Jaguars opened the event with a 34-24 win over the Cobras, but lost 51-39 to the Rattlers in the local finale.

Other visiting schools included Victory Rock, out of Bradenton, Florida; the Tech Academy, out of Portland, Oregon; and Prolific Prep, based in Napa, California.



