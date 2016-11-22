Albury Major signs with Xavier University

Bahamian outfielder Albury Major signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Xavier University next fall.

The 6-foot-5, switch-hitting outfielder is known for his athleticism and is expected to make an immediate impact for the Musketeers.

Head coach Scott Googins on Friday said that he’s excited to have someone with a skillset like Major’s on the squad.

"Albury is an extremely talented athlete that is only going to keep getting better as he grows into his body,” he said. “He shows plenty of bat speed now, and as he adds strength he is going to be a legitimate power threat from both sides of the plate. His athleticism and reads on the ball will allow him to be a difference-maker on defense as well."

Major posted top outfield velocity (91 mph) at the Perfect Game Fall Academic Showcase last month and was also one of the fastest participants in the 60-yard dash (6.75).

For his work at North Central last season, he was named All-Marion County and led North Central to a Marion County Championship. Major has also earned Academic All-Conference honors in each of the last three seasons. He is also the son of former Indiana State University track and field standout Kendrick Major.

Other players in Xavier’s 2017 baseball recruiting class include Ryan Altenberger, Matt Givin, Evan Miller, Nick Nelson, Trevor Olson, Jared Solomon and Nick Zwack.

The Musketeers finished with a 32-30 win/loss record last season. They went an impressive 14-6 at home, but struggled mightily on the road, finishing 14-22.

