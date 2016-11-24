BSF thanks corporate sponsors for successful CISC



Published: Nov 24, 2016

The Bahamas hosted the 2016 BTC Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships (CISC) in July 2016 and welcomed more than 500 global swimmers to the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex. The championship was the last qualifier in the world for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Team Bahamas dominated the competition, and visiting countries confirmed that they were the best organized and managed championships in the event’s history. The success of Bahamas Swimming Federation was largely due to its corporate partners, primarily title sponsor, Bahamas Telecommunications Company, as well as ground transportation sponsor Majestic Tours Ltd., and Cable Bahamas which broadcasted CISC throughout its network without any cost to the BSF.

