Coleby makes the most of meaningful minutes

Redshirt sophomore Dwight Coleby made the most of his first meaningful stretch of playing time since joining the Kansas Jayhawks last season.

In 20 minutes of action, Coleby had two points, four rebounds and a career-high four blocks, to help power the Jayhawks to a 65-54 win over Georgia in the championship game of the CBE Classic.

The game was a huge improvement from his two-point, one-rebound performance on Monday in a 20 point Kansas win over UAB.

Aside from earning praise from his coaches and teammates, Coleby said that having his father in the crowd made the win that much sweeter.

"I didn't really know what to expect with him coming here to watch me play, because I wasn't playing that much," said Coleby. "I know this one made him happy.I finally had a game where I played and it was great."

Although Coleby has had better all-around games in the past at Ole Miss before transferring, this game was important because it's the best he's looked since suffering a knee injury that sidelined him all of last season.

“You think about it; he got four blocks, but he gets two points and four rebounds and every time he checked out of the game, the fans all cheered for him," Self said. "What other bigs did they cheer for when they checked out of the game? And it’s all because he tried. He played with energy and that kind of stuff. I don’t think it’s that hard to please our fans if you give great effort and play intelligently and he did what he could tonight.”

Although he's not one of the bigger names on the team, the Jayhawk crowd got behind Coleby on every play he made, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I haven’t been playing since last year, and it was exciting to see the fans want to see me do good.”

In the preseason, Coleby totaled just 20 minutes, eight points and eight rebounds in exhibition games against NCAA Division II opponents Washburn and Emporia State.



