Major tourism spike expected during FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The capital city is expected to experience a major economic boost during the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be staged at the newly renovated Bahamas Football Association (BFA) Beach Soccer Facility,located at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

The historic event will feature 16 teams from around the world and takes place April 27 to May 7.

During a tour of the venue on Tuesday, both BFA President Anton Sealy and Head of FIFA competitions Jaime Yarza, agreed that the new facility would maximize the amount of visitors coming for the tournament.

"Having been involved with FIFA for a number of years and been to several of these world cup events; I can tell you that this is a major deal for the country," said Sealy. "FIFA has 211 members and is big among the United Nations. Each match will be broadcast live in each of those 211 countries. So it will allow our brand to reach countries that the Ministry of Tourism do not on their own meet currently. Paying for this kind of exposure would cost us a lot more than what it's costing us to host this tournament."

The $2.5 million stadium is capable of housing a capacity of 3,097 persons. According to the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) in charge of the event, construction on the site should be completed by January. Just weeks ahead of another major international soccer event - the 2016 CONCACAF Qualifiers, which will serve as a test event for the World Cup.

"Having this event on the island make this one very special," said Yarza. "I think the World Cup will be broadcast to 150 million world-wide and we're hoping to be even better when we host the next one.

"If you take a look at when we hosted the event in Tahiti for example; they were coming off of a crisis as well when we came in to host the World Cup. Their football players were able to change the community. The were able to sign on with teams and the money their football teams were able to make raised by 25 percent.

“As for The Bahamas, it could do even more. The country is close to the United States and beach soccer is really popular in Florida. Also, the Bahamas has a name that wakes up people's dreams. So hopefully we will be able to turn that into visitors."

Along with the two upcoming international soccer events, the new stadium will be used as the venue for the Beach Volleyball portion of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games as well.



