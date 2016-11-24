MSU defeats St. John’s University at Battle 4 Atlantis

Supported by 22 points and a career high 15 rebounds from freshman Miles Bridges, the Michigan State Spartans rallied late to defeat St. John's University 73-62 last night at the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament, currently taking place at Atlantis resort.

In his first game back at home since he was in high school, Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn had what was possibly the best game of his career so far.

He finished with 13 points on 3-4 shooting from behind the three point line, and also handed out four assists.

"That's what you do when you are at home, you play a great game," said Spartans head coach Tom Izzo. "He hit more threes tonight than he hit in three years at Michigan State."

On top of the shots he was able to make from the outside, Nairn brought the crowd to its feet with a tomahawk dunk on a fast break early in the second half, the first dunk of his collegiate career.

"I was pushing it and I saw the lane wide open," said Nairn. "I thought the big guy was going to try and block me, but I didn't care, and I just went up and dunked it."

Nairn considered it a blessing to be able to have such a game in front of his home crowd.

"My great grandmother, who turned 80, she was there. My grandfather was in the crowd. My dad was there. This is something I surely won't take for granted," he said.

After leading by just three (62-59) at the half, the Spartans closed the second half on a 17-4 run to seal the deal and advance to the next round.

Redshirt freshman Marcus Lovett was the high man for St. John's with 20.

The Spartans now move on to take on Baylor today in the semifinal round. St. Johns will take on VCU in the placement round.



