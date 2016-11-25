Best of the Best Regatta to expand sports tourism

The Best of the Best Regatta scheduled for December 1-4 is seeking to bring sailors from all around the world to the islands of The Bahamas and is expected to put the spotlight on the country.

The Ministry of Tourism has teamed up with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the Star Sailors League (SSL) to put on the event, to be held at Fort Montagu.

The Star Sailor League boasts over 80,000 members from around the world.

One hundred and twenty Bahamian sailors will be competing in 18 traditional sloops – A, B and C classes – and 50 world-class and Olympian star sailors will also be competing.

According to officials of SSL, members have competed for purses of up to $200,000 and the Best of the Best is looking to have a handsome purse as well.

The event will officially kick off the holiday season with Bahamian music and food and a kiddie corner while patrons enjoy the fierce competition.

Director of Events in the Ministry of Tourism Charity Armbrister said tourism officials are pleased to be a part of the event.

“We are pleased to welcome sailors from around the world to our shores to experience this event. We expect that this will bring sea lovers from around the world and we are hoping that these sailors and guests will return again and again to experience what our regattas have to offer,” she said.

The aim of the event is to introduce international sailors to Bahamian sloop sailing and advance The Bahamas’ sports tourism market.

Officials are also hoping that this event would encourage organizations to choose The Bahamas as the destination for sailing.

Consultant for Regattas in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Reverend Dr. Philip McPhee spoke about the international impact of the inaugural event.

“Sailors from over 20 nations will gather in The Bahamas and every major sailor and boat that has won a national championship and event throughout the year will participate against each other and will be crowned ‘Best of the Best’ boat and skippers,” he said.

“We expect boaters from France, Britain, Germany, Australia, India just to name a few. We are blessed to have the Olympic champions and the world champions will be in our city. This is the greatest sailing event in the history of our country and we are over-elated. This will bring Bahamians together in an atmosphere of joy and peace and harmony. Sailing is the most powerful tool The Bahamas has. Regattas bring thousands of dollars to every major inhabited island.”

A-Class qualifiers include Courageous; Lady Muriel, Red Stripe, Running Tide and Tida Wave.

B-Class qualifiers include Ants Nest, Susan Chase V, Queen Drucilla and Barbarian.

C-Class qualifiers include Sweet Island Gal, King & Knight, Legal Weapon, Crazy Partner, W.G Thunderbird, Whitty K and Sacrifice.

The Best of the Best Regatta features free admission.



