Coleby signs with new club

Former Wichita State Shocker and New Providence native Kadeem Coleby signed with a new professional basketball team this week.

After being on the fence about selecting a team to play with this year, Coleby decided to remain in the Middle East, signing with Al Muharraq of Bahrain’s Premier League.

Coleby played in Bahrain last year, and was a key contributor during Al Manama’s title run. In the final game he scored 23 points in an 84-79 win over Al Ahli.

Along with finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors, he also earned season MVP honors as well.

Although Coleby was high on a lot of teams’ free agent list, he said the process lingered on so long because he was trying to find a team that appreciated his worth.

“It’s all about finding a team that’s willing to recognize your skills and back it up financially,” said Coleby. “I was able to establish myself in Bahrain last season, so it just depended on the situation.”

Coleby signed with Al Manama on November 30, 2015. Prior to that, he played for Al Fateh in the Saudi Premier League, where he helped them make it to the finals.

The 6’9”, 250-pound forward increased his professional standing ahead of leaving for Bahrain, when he played with Geneva in the Eurobasket Summer League in Las Vegas. The Eurobasket League was designed to help scouts and coaches analyze players looking to take their skills to Europe.

As a senior at Wichita State, Coleby averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in just over 12 minutes per game. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette as a junior, just over 10 points and eight rebounds as a sophomore at Daytona State and 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman at Odessa College in Texas.

Coleby was also a key member of the Bahamian national team that won gold at the 2014 Caribbean Basketball Championships (CBC). He averaged 10.8 points per game for The Bahamas.

That team advanced to the Centrobasket tournament later that year, but could only muster up a seventh place finish. Coleby averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game at that tournament.



