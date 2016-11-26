BTC & FIFA sign partnership

BTC and FIFA yesterday, officially announced their partnership for the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled to take place in The Bahamas.

Anton Sealy, president of The Bahamas Football Association expressed that they were happy that BTC has agreed to partner with the BFA, and by extension FIFA. He noted that “corporate sponsorship is always important in executing events of this nature. We are happy that BTC has agreed to partner with the BFA and by extension FIFA”. Jeffrey Beckles, chairman of the local organizing committee for the event in his remarks stated that “BTC continues to pave the way in terms of corporate partnerships”.

CEO Leon Williams noted that “Over the years, we have solidified our support for sports, youth, community and culture. We are pleased and privileged to be the national partner and exclusive telecommunications sponsor for the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup.”

The event is scheduled to take place April 27 — May 7 in Nassau, Bahamas.



