Nairn thankful for the opportunity to play at home

It’s not often that international collegiate basketball players get the chance to play in their home countries in front of a packed crowd.

But for Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn, that was his reality this week, as he became just the fifth Bahamian to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament that is held annually in the final week of November at the Atlantis Resort.

Behind career highs in both three-pointers made and assists, Nairn led the Spartans to a 2-1 record and a third place finish.

Following their final game of the tournament yesterday, Nairn described the feeling of playing home for the first time since high school as “surreal”.

“This is certainly something that I won’t take for granted,” he said. “I got to play in front of my grandmother, my parents, my other family and friends, and that’s something I haven’t done in years.”

Being home certainly did wonders for Nairn’s game. In the Spartans 73-62 win over St. John’s University, Nairn poured in 13 points on 3-4 shooting from behind the three-point line. Prior to that, his previous best was two.

And in their final game, a 77-72 win over Wichita State, he dished out 12 assists, while committing just two turnovers.

“One thing this trip did was give me a lot of confidence,” said Nairn. “This is the most success I have had as the team’s floor general. I gained some confidence in my shot and also in my ability to run the team as a point guard.

“This trip has really done a lot for me, and hopefully we could build on what we did here and take it with us throughout the rest of the season.”

In their only loss, which came at the hands of the Baylor Bears, Nairn finished with five points, six rebounds and two assists.

Through seven games so far, the 5-foot-10 junior is averaging 4.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.



