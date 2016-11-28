Bahamas medals at Barbados Judo Invitational

As they continue to prepare for a pair of international events next year, while also raising the awareness level of the sport of judo in the country, several members of the Bahamian national team this weekend attended and medaled at the 16th Barbados Judo Invitational Tournament.

The two-day event featured over 100 athletes from around the Caribbean. Participating countries included Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas and host country Barbados.

Team Bahamas finished with five total medals, highlighted by a gold medal performance by Mya Beneby in the 57kg weight class. She won the title match by Ippon, which is the knockout score in judo.

“Mya has shown great development and is ranked number one as a cadet in the nation,” said BJF president D’Arcy Rahming. “She is on track to represent us at CARIFTA and the Commonwealth Youth Games.”

Karra Hanna also stood out in her first international bout. She narrowly lost the gold medal to a brown belt from Trinidad and Tobago.

“Although she lost the gold medal bout, she got a good win over a high ranked opponent from Martinique in the opening rounds,” Rahming said. “We are delighted by the performance of the entire team and we are on track to have a medal winning performance at CARIFTA.”

Rahming continued: “Over the past few years, Bahamian judo has emerged from decades of relative obscurity, with both junior and senior team members securing high-level medals in international competition. We have a good strong team that’s getting better all the time.

“As well as helping people stay fit and healthy, judo also provides a positive focus for the younger generation, with core values such as commitment, perseverance and respect instilled in our members from a young age. Our competitors are from all walks of life, and we hope that with more success on a global level, local interest in the sport will continue to grow and we will be able to have a positive effect on the youth moving forward.”

This year marks the first time that The Bahamas has competed in the discipline of judo at both CARIFTA and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Both events will be held in The Bahamas, with CARIFTA being staged in April and the Youth Games being contested in July.



