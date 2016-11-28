Division I teams ready to battle in paradise

Just three days removed from the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, local fans will get the chance to witness two more National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I basketball teams in action tonight in the Imperial Arena of the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island.

At 7 p.m. the No. 2 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) will take on Arizona State (4-2) in what is expected to be the first major test for both programs early in the season.

While the Wildcats come in as heavy favorites, ASU coach Bobby Hurley, in an interview yesterday, said he expects a close, competitive game between the two powerhouses.

“We hope to use our quickness,” he said. “We’re probably going to run some bigger lineups than we have all

season because of the size advantage they have up front. They are one of the best defensive teams that quickly turn mistakes into points. They also have a trio of talented guards and are just a terrific team.”

While the Wildcats are no strangers to The Bahamas, this is the Sun Devils’ first time playing in the Imperial Ballroom.

“We got some time to shoot around on Saturday and yesterday, so hopefully they have adjusted to the venue,” Hurley added. “I love the chance to play a program like Kentucky, especially here. It’s difficult being in The Bahamas for me because I’m not on vacation. It’s a magnificent place to host an event and it’s really exciting for the guys playing.”

Following the Wildcats open practice yesterday, University of Kentucky (UK) head coach John Calipari said he hopes for a tough game that his team could use as a learning experience.

“You need games like that,” he said, addressing the hundreds of UK fans that traveled down for the game. “We have a young team, so those kind of games help us to develop the habits we need to win. I know all of the fans want to see us win every game by 30 or more, but we need to scrape out a few games. Maybe coming back after being down 10, or shooting a low percentage, but winning with defense. All of those things are going to help make us a better team later on in the season.”

The showdown between the two teams will be broadcast live on ESPN 2. ASU lost at then-No. 5 Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2015, 72-58, and is 0-4 against the Wildcats since 1991.



