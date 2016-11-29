Old Dominion Monarchs to take part in Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

Old Dominion will play in a bowl game for the first time in school history as they accepted a bid to represent Conference USA (C-USA) in the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 23 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The Old Dominion University (ODU) Monarchs’ opponent for the third Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is still to be determined with a team from either the American Athletic Conference (AAC) or the Mid-American Conference (MAC) participating. The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl will be played at 1 p.m. on December 23, as opposed to being played on Christmas Eve, which it was for the two previous games; and the contest will be televised live on ESPN and broadcast on the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Radio Network.

The early invitation allows ODU additional time to prepare to play in an international destination, including obtaining passports for those who still need them to travel to The Bahamas as well as giving extra time for fans to make their travel plans to Nassau for bowl week.

Information on tickets to the 2016 bowl is available online at PopeyesBahamasBowl.com. A reminder is sent out to all U.S. citizens who wish to attend the game that they must have a valid U.S. passport to enter The Bahamas.

The Monarchs (9-3 overall, 7-1 Conference USA) will be led to their first-ever bowl appearance by Head Coach Bobby Wilder, who is in his eighth season (66-30 record overall) at the school, and the school’s only head coach since the program re-started in 2009.

“We are pleased that Old Dominion will be competing in the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl,” said Richard Giannini, executive director of the bowl game. “Coach Bobby Wilder and his staff have done a tremendous job in preparing the Monarchs all season long, and we look forward to hosting them in Nassau for their first bowl game.”

Coach Wilder said: “We are all thrilled to play in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. The coaches I spoke with about the bowl said it is a great experience for the kids, which is what this is all about. This is an historic moment for Old Dominion University and our football program. The 2016 season will be remembered for the 9-3 overall record and the 7-1 record in Conference USA. It will be remembered for the kids making history with a bowl game.

“The bowl game is historic, it is special. I will remember the young people who represented the 11 letters across their chest that say Old Dominion with class and dignity.”

Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe congratulated the Monarchs on the historic feat.

“We look forward to welcoming the team to the beautiful island of New Providence. We hope that they perform well on the field, and of course, we also hope they get a chance to enjoy a bit of our culture. Christmas time is indeed a wonderful time to be in The Bahamas. We at the Ministry of Tourism will ensure that they feel welcomed.”

Sports Tourism Marketing Director in the Ministry of Tourism Virginia Kelly said the bowl game is expected to be even more successful than the last two editions.

“We expect a bigger crowd and an exciting game. We encourage Bahamians to come out and enjoy a day for family, fun and football. There will be lots of excitement on the field during game time, but trust me, you don’t want to miss all of the tailgating and halftime activities.”

The Monarchs will come into the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl with a five-game win streak and wins in eight of their last nine games. ODU has the top rushing offense in C-USA, averaging 199.1 yards per game behind junior running back Ray Lawry, who ran for 1,112 yards (102.0 yards per game), had six 100-yard rushing games and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jeremy Cox rushed for 685 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior quarterback David Washington threw for 2,648 yards and 28 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Senior wide receiver Zach Pascal, who caught 63 passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns, has caught a pass in 48 consecutive games – tied for the longest current streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Monarchs had the second-best scoring defense in the conference, holding opponents to an average of 27.8 yards per game and led C-USA in turnover margin at +13, thanks to 12 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions against a league-low nine turnovers on offense. The defense also recorded 34 sacks, second in the conference. Sophomore defensive end Oshane Ximines had 7.5 sacks while junior defensive end Bunmi Rotimi added seven. Senior cornerback Aaron Young led the team with three interceptions.

“Today's announcement represents the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice and commitment. Our student-athletes have been grinding every day to improve and grow our program,” said ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig. “Our coaching staff, led by Head Coach Bobby Wilder, has recruited wisely and they served as great teachers to get the program to this level of success in such a relatively short period of time.

“Our university administration, starting with President John Broderick, has generously provided the resources, facilities and philosophical support needed to compete at this high level of FBS football. Our fan support for ODU football is second to none and continues to turn heads nationally with their incredible tangible support of our program. I am most impressed with the job done by our student-athletes and coaches this season and participation in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is the perfect reward for a scrapbook season.”

For more information on the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, the public is asked to visit the website PopeyesBahamasBowl.com or call (242) 325-0376.

Hundreds of college football fans are expected to travel to Nassau for the event. Tickets are on sale now at the stadium’s box office and online at www.nsa-bahamas.com.



