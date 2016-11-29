Tiger Woods set to make return to golf this week in The Bahamas

Following nearly 16 months away from competitive golf, Hero World Challenge tournament host Tiger Woods is set to make his return at the 2016 event set for this week, December1 – 4, at Albany in The Bahamas.

Woods is scheduled to tee off Thursday, marking his first competitive round since the Wyndham Championship in August, 2015. He is the only five-time champion of the Hero World Challenge, having won the tournament in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2011.

“I am excited to make my return at the Hero World Challenge at Albany and play in this terrific tournament,” Woods said. “This is our 18th year, and every year we put together a top field that showcases the best golfers from the previous season. Albany is an outstanding setting, and I can’t thank Hero MotoCorp enough for their support of the tournament and my foundation.”

Woods, whose Tiger Woods Foundation is the event’s charitable beneficiary along with the Tavistock Foundation and Albany Scholars Program, last played in the tournament in 2014.

Joining Woods in the Hero World Challenge field is defending champion Bubba Watson. After nearly not playing in last year’s tournament, Watson earned his spot via an exemption that opened up just weeks before the tournament and rolled to a three-stroke victory. Watson makes his title defense in a field that includes 13 of the top 25 players in the official World Golf Rankings, three major championship winners from 2016, the Rio de Janeiro Olympics’ gold, silver and bronze medalists, and 12 players who competed in October’s Ryder Cup.

The field of 18 PGA (Professional Golfers Association) Tour players is invited as follows: the current four major championships winners; the top 11 players available from the official World Golf Rankings as of September 26, 2016 (following the tour championship); the defending champion and two special-exemption players.

The 2016 Hero World Challenge field includes Dustin Johnson (3), USA; Henrik Stenson (4), Sweden; Jordan Spieth (5), USA; Hideki Matsuyama (6), Japan; Patrick Reed (8), USA; Bubba Watson (10), USA; Rickie Fowler (12), USA; Justin Rose (15), England; Brooks Koepka (17), USA; Russell Knox (19), Scotland; Jimmy Walker (20), USA; Matt Kuchar (22), USA; Emiliano Grillo (25), Argentina; Louis Oosthuizen (26), South Africa; J.B. Holmes (27), USA; Brandt Snedeker (28), USA; Tiger Woods (tournament host), USA; and Zach Johnson (exemption), USA. World golf rankings are in parenthesis.

The field is made up of many players who produced the biggest moments of the 2015-16 season.

World No. 3 Dustin Johnson heads to Albany coming off his first major championship victory at the U.S. Open and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors, while Henrik Stenson (The Open Championship) and Jimmy Walker (PGA Championship) also ride the momentum of being first-time major championship winners. Johnson won three tournaments during the 2015-16 season, while Hero World Challenge defending champion Watson, World No. 5 Jordan Spieth and World No. 19 Russell Knox each won twice.

Justin Rose’s year was most notable for winning the first Olympic golf competition in 100 years. Stenson and Matt Kuchar joined Rose on the Olympic podium as the event’s silver and bronze medal winners, respectively.

Patrick Reed, the 2015 Hero World Challenge runner-up, and Brooks Koepka, played starring roles in the United States’ 17-11 victory at the 2016 Ryder Cup in October, while Johnson, Spieth, Walker, Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker, J.B. Holmes and Zach Johnson also were integral members of the winning effort.

The Hero World Challenge is a four-round, 72-hole stroke play event with a $3.5 million purse, a $1 million winner's prize and official World Golf Rankings points awarded. It will be held at the challenging par-72, 7,303-yard Albany Golf Course for the second consecutive year.

Live television coverage of the event will be provided by the Golf Channel during all four rounds (Thursday to Sunday) and by NBC during the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Good-any-day grounds tickets and a limited number of luxury hospitality packages for the Hero World Challenge are available for purchase online at the website www.HeroWorldChallenge.com.



