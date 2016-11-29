Kentucky rolls in The Bahamas

Boasting the top freshmen class in the country, and five pre-season All Americans, the No. 1 ranked Kentucky Wildcats rolled over the Arizona State University Sun Devils on Monday night inside the 4500-seat Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island here in The Bahamas.

Kentucky led by as many as 28 in the first half, and 48 in the second, en route to a comfortable 115-69 win. They improved to an unblemished 7-0 win/loss record on the season while the unranked Sun Devils dropped to 4-3. It was the first non-tournament regular season game for a nationally number one ranked team in The Bahamas. The classic was staged locally by the Paradise Island Tourism Development Authority (PITDA).

Coming on the heels of another successful Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, the one-game extravaganza was dubbed “Atlantis Showcase 2016”. The consensus No. 1 Wildcats used their blazing speed and tremendous hustle to breeze to an easy win.

Freshman Malik Monk paced them with 23 points, three rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe dropped in 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists, and freshman De’Aaron Fox made history, recording just the second triple double ever for Kentucky - the first was by Chris Mills almost 30 years ago. Fox finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. All five players scored in double figures as freshman forward Edrice Adebayo had 12 points and nine rebounds, and freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Wildcats dished out 33 assists for the game compared to just 15 for the Sun Devils, and out-rebounded them 60-33. They shot a remarkable 53 percent from the floor (44-for-83) compared to 34.2 percent (25-for-73) for the Sun Devils.

Senior Obinna Oleka and freshman, Sam Cunliffe, led the Sun Devils with 14 points apiece. Senior Torian Graham and junior Tra Holder had 12 apiece. The other starter, junior guard Shannon Evans II, had 11.

The Wildcats dominated the undersized Sun Devils in second chance points and in transition, also out-hustling their opponents at every turn. They led by double figures early in the contest, 58-30 at the half, and then scored the first 12 points of the second half. They were up by 40 points with 15 minutes left in the game and coasted the rest of the way.

The college basketball fever in the country remains high, and as result of the successful showpiece on Monday night and the preluding Battle 4 Atlantis in the same arena, organizers said that more and more collegiate basketball teams will desire to come to The Bahamas for regular season games. It’s a growing tradition that could be staged on an annual basis.

As for the game itself, the Wildcats didn’t rely solely on their superb talent to get the job done. They dove on the floor for loose balls, attacked the boards, made precise passes, and simply played at an unbelievable pace. They will return to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the 11th seeded University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins on Saturday.

As for the Sun Devils, coached by former National Basketball Association (NBA) point guard Bobby Hurley, they will return home to Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Arizona, to host the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Running Rebels, also on Saturday.



