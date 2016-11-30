BTC comes on board to sponsor Caribbean Boxing Showdown

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) recently announced its support of the second Annual Caribbean Boxing Showdown event. BTC will be the title sponsor for the event, set for Friday December 16 at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Organizer and former Bahamian Heavyweight Champion Renaldo Minus thanked BTC for its support. He said: “This is truly BTC country. We are grateful that the company has come on board for a second time. We look forward to a

‘heavyweight explosion’ in the next few weeks. I want to propel our boxers as high as they can go, and as long as we have BTC with us, the sky is the limit.”

BTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Williams said: “On behalf of the 500-plus team members of BTC, we are proud to be your partner and we wish you well as you put on the Caribbean Boxing Showdown event. BTC has supported a number of sporting disciplines over the years, and just last week we announced our partnership with FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) as they host the beach soccer world cup on Bahamian soil next year.”

The Caribbean Boxing Showdown event will feature a “showdown” in The Bahamas with Bahamian boxers going up against Haitian boxers. Meacher “Major Pain” Major, the country’s super featherweight champion, will headline the event.

BTC is deeply rooted in the community, supporting a wide range of culture, youth, education and sporting initiatives. The International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Relay Championships and CARIFTA are just a couple of the sporting events supported by BTC.



