Second team named for Popeyes Bahamas Bowl – Eastern Michigan

The stage is now set for the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl with Eastern Michigan accepting a bid to represent the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in an historic match-up against Old Dominion University (ODU).

The Eastern Michigan University (EMU) Eagles will face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Friday December 23 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. This will be Eastern Michigan’s first time playing in a bowl game since 1987. ODU will be playing in a bowl game for the first time.

Sports Tourism Marketing Director in the Ministry of Tourism Virginia Kelly congratulated Eastern Michigan yesterday.

“We are delighted that the Eagles have accepted the challenge,” Kelly said. “We are looking forward to a thrilling match-up. We know that both teams are very qualified. This will be a game to watch.”

Eagles’ Head Coach Chris Creghton said his players are looking forward to the experience.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen to participate in the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl,” said Creighton. “Nearly a year ago, our seniors set our season goal, to go to a bowl game for the first time in 29 years. We could not be more excited to accept this invitation. What an awesome experience this is going to be for everyone associated with our program.”

The Eagles come into the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl with victories in two of their last three games.

Tickets for the bowl game can be purchased at the stadium box office or online at NSA-Bahamas.com. Additionally, information on tickets to the 2016 bowl is available through the websites of both participating institutions and PopeyesBahamasBowl.com.

Hundreds of fans from Michigan and Virginia are expected to travel to Nassau for the event. Bahamian sports fans and anyone looking for a great family fun activity this Christmas holiday season are encouraged to come out.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m., but the excitement starts at 10 a.m. with tailgating activities, delicious Bahamian food and lots of entertainment.

The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, which is in its third year will be televised live on ESPN and broadcast on the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Radio Network. Millions of viewers and listeners are expected to tune in.



