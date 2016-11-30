Tiger happy to be back in The Bahamas

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is back in The Bahamas, and according to him, it doesn’t get much better than the Albany Resort when one wants to get away and engage in some privacy.

He’ll tee off for the first time in 15-plus months this Thursday at the Albany Golf Course in south western New Providence, competing in the Hero World Challenge where he is the tournament host. The tournament is a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation, and Woods last competed in the event in 2014 when he finished tied for 17th. It is being held at Albany for the second year in a row, and Woods has won the event five times, including back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Woods, a 14-time major winner who turns 41 later this month, said he is in it to win it.

“It hasn’t been easy to get to this point... it’s taken a lot of work,” he said. “Winning is an evolution. It’s a process, and I’m at the beginning stages of that process. I want to do this as long as I can, as long as the body will allow me. If you lose a little bit, you’re probably going to be replaced, but it’s possible. I just have to find different ways of doing it (winning). Hopefully, I could put together a nice little run here and win this thing. I’m going to have to get after it, and make some birdies. I know that’s a tall order because I have been away from the game for so long, but the mindset is still the same.”

Woods hasn’t played competitively since aggravating a back injury at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He’s had multiple back surgeries throughout his career.

“I want to play golf for a lifetime, but I know that I can’t compete out here for a lifetime. There are players who are playing into their 70s and 80s but they’re not playing all the time. Right now, I’m just trying to transition into the second part of my life, because I know I can’t do this forever. I feel stronger and have been working on getting my practice schedule up. Hopefully, I could have a good performance here.”

The former World No. 1, now ranked No. 898 in the World Golf Rankings, didn’t compete at all on the PGA (Professional Golfers Association) Tour during the 2015-16 season. He was No. 1 in the rankings for 683 weeks.

“I miss being out here. I love competing,” he said. “It’s fun for me to do this. I’m hoping to be playing consistently next year. My relationship with a lot of these players out here has gotten closer. I think that most people don’t understand how much of a fraternity this tour actually is. The guys wanted me to come back and play, and were willing to help me in any way possible. To get back out here at this level has been a challenge. It’s taken a lot of patience which you all know is not one of my hallmarks. I’ve had to exercise that more than usual, but it’s allowed me to get to this point where I am able to compete. If you couldn’t get out of bed, how would you feel about doing a lot of things in life. That’s where I was. When you put it like that, your mind is willing but the body is not. Now, I’m just happy to be back to this point again.”

Joining Woods in the 2016 Hero World Challenge is a field that includes 13 of the top 25 players in the official World Golf Rankings, three major championship winners from 2016, the Rio de Janeiro Olympics’ gold, silver and bronze medalists, and 12 players who competed in October’s Ryder Cup. The defending champion is American Bubba Watson, who earned his spot last year via an exemption that opened up just weeks before the tournament, and rolled to a three-stroke victory.

This year's field includes Dustin Johnson (3), USA; Henrik Stenson (4), Sweden; Jordan Spieth (5), USA; Hideki Matsuyama (6), Japan; Patrick Reed (8), USA; Bubba Watson (10), USA; Rickie Fowler (12), USA; Justin Rose (15), England; Brooks Koepka (17), USA; Russell Knox (19), Scotland; Jimmy Walker (20), USA; Matt Kuchar (22), USA; Emiliano Grillo (25), Argentina; Louis Oosthuizen (26), South Africa; J.B. Holmes (27), USA; Brandt Snedeker (28), USA; Tiger Woods (tournament host), USA; and Zach Johnson (exemption), USA. World golf rankings are in parenthesis.

"To come here to Albany, it doesn’t get much better than this," said Woods. "A tenth of all the billionaires on the planet are here, and that’s saying something. It’s safe, and they can come and bring their families and enjoy some leisure time. The privacy is incredible, the members understand how important that is, and they grant us that. For me to feel that I could have my kids come here and I could let them go, it makes me feel at ease. That’s one of the reasons why I love coming down here. It’s good stuff.

"The Bahamas is special for its own reason, but I also made my comeback here because, well, this is my event. I know that you have to be in the top 50 to get into this event, but the committee allowed one person who is outside of the top 50 to get into the event, and I’m on the committee. Albany is an outstanding setting, and I can’t thank Hero MotoCorp enough for their support of the tournament and my foundation.”

Woods said his time away from the game in the past 15 months allowed him to spend some time with his children. Now that he is back, he said that the biggest challenge will be trying to get a feel for the game again and a feel for the distance of the course.

"I haven’t had adrenaline in my system in a while," he said. "Throughout my career, I have been pretty good at hitting the ball pretty high, and I’m a bit concerned about that. Other than that, I’m ready to go. Things have improved so much, and I’m able to come back here and do this again, and I'm thankful."

The four-day Hero World Challenge wraps up on Sunday at Albany. It is a four-round, 72-hole stroke play event with a $3.5 million purse, a $1 million winner's prize and official World Golf Rankings points are awarded. The course itself is a challenging par-72, 7,303-yard golf course.

Live television coverage of the event will be provided by the Golf Channel during all four rounds (Thursday to Sunday) and by NBC during the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Good-any-day grounds tickets and a limited number of luxury hospitality packages for the Hero World Challenge are available for purchase online at the website www.HeroWorldChallenge.com.








