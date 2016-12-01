Marlins top Magic in GSSSA basketball opener

The Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins senior boys basketball team got a huge win to open their Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) season yesterday, routing the Government High School (GHS) Magic 64-44 at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium. The Marlins are looking to successfully defend their title this year, and they got off to a big start.

The Magic managed to keep things close in the first half, but couldn’t handle a 17-4 Marlins scoring run in the third quarter that put the game out of reach. After going up by double digits, the Marlins’ defense stifled the Magic’s offense, holding them to less than 20 points in the second half.

Kendrick Sands led the Marlins with 22 points, and both Gailyn Young and Dave Lindsey finished with 10 points apiece.

Although they marched away with a comfortable 20-point win in their season opener, Marlins’ Head Coach Denycko Bowles said his team still didn’t play to its full potential.

“We didn’t execute defensively or offensively,” he said. “The guys started out sluggish, but that’s kind of how it goes in the first live game. We’re definitely going to go back to the drawing board, hoping to get the guys to settle down a bit. If we do what we do in practice, I think we will have a good year but if we don’t, I think we will be in for a rude awakening.”

Although they were able to score efficiently, the Marlins did struggle with some careless turnovers late.

“We have a number of things to go over ahead of our next game on Monday,” Bowles said. “Hopefully we can iron out some of those things in practice.”

The Marlins lost two of their top players from last year’s championship team to graduation, including last season’s league most valuable player (MVP) Lathaniel Bastian. Now the Marlins look to some of their younger players to provide a spark.

“I think we still have a pretty good core, but there are a lot of new pieces that we hope can mesh well with what we do,” said Bowles. “I know for sure we will have a better showing on Monday.”

The Mystic Marlins are expected to be challenged by teams, such as the C.I. Gibson Rattlers and the C.C. Sweeting Cobras for this year’s title.



