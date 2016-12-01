Tiger Woods hits the greens at Albany

When asked yesterday about his mindset ahead of the opening round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, tournament host Tiger Woods said he had two words to describe his state of preparedness – “focused and ready”.

If Wednesday’s Pro-Am session was a sign of things to come, Woods has something special in store for his return to the greens. He will tee off today. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old made two eagles in his first nine holes and finished with an unofficial score of 70.

“It felt good out there,” Woods said after the session. “I did a little bit of work for probably I’m guessing 12 holes or so. After that, we were jawing pretty well. We had a good group of guys. Gary's working, he's got a few things going on right now, which is kind of funny and entertaining throughout the day. Pawan and I were talking about the future of this event and some other opportunities.”

After missing last year’s tournament due to a back injury, Woods noted that although he had a good showing yesterday, there is still some things he has to adjust moving forward.

“My putting speed is off,” Woods said. “I did some work two or three days ago, but they were double cut and now they're single cut, different speeds. Most of my putts I left short. The last couple holes I made a couple putts, and I was telling Joey I'm going to hit it at least four to five feet past the hole. I don't care, and they were going about a foot past.”

As of now, Woods is given a 33 to 1 chance to win his first event in four seasons. He is ranked at number 898 in the World Golf Rankings, and will be playing against a number of top 50 players this weekend.

Woods has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open. He battled a number of knee, leg and back injuries since. Woods has won 79 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events, three shy of Sam Snead’s all-time record, and his major total of 14 is four shy of the all-time record of 18 by Jack “The Golden Bear” Nicklaus.

The 2016 Hero World Challenge is being held at the Albany Golf Course in south western New Providence, here in The Bahamas, for the second year in a row. It will get underway this morning and run through Sunday.



