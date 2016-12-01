Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Tiger Woods hits the greens at Albany

  • Tiger Woods hits from the sixth fairway during the Pro-Am at the Hero World Challenge Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Albany in south western New Providence. The four-round main event gets underway this morning. Photo: AP

RANDY SMITH
Guardian Sports Reporter
randy@nasguard.com

Published: Dec 01, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

When asked yesterday about his mindset ahead of the opening round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, tournament host Tiger Woods said he had two words to describe his state of preparedness – “focused and ready”.

If Wednesday’s Pro-Am session was a sign of things to come, Woods has something special in store for his return to the greens. He will tee off today. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old made two eagles in his first nine holes and finished with an unofficial score of 70.

“It felt good out there,” Woods said after the session. “I did a little bit of work for probably I’m guessing 12 holes or so. After that, we were jawing pretty well. We had a good group of guys. Gary's working, he's got a few things going on right now, which is kind of funny and entertaining throughout the day. Pawan and I were talking about the future of this event and some other opportunities.”

After missing last year’s tournament due to a back injury, Woods noted that although he had a good showing yesterday, there is still some things he has to adjust moving forward.

“My putting speed is off,” Woods said. “I did some work two or three days ago, but they were double cut and now they're single cut, different speeds. Most of my putts I left short. The last couple holes I made a couple putts, and I was telling Joey I'm going to hit it at least four to five feet past the hole. I don't care, and they were going about a foot past.”

As of now, Woods is given a 33 to 1 chance to win his first event in four seasons. He is ranked at number 898 in the World Golf Rankings, and will be playing against a number of top 50 players this weekend.

Woods has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open. He battled a number of knee, leg and back injuries since. Woods has won 79 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) events, three shy of Sam Snead’s all-time record, and his major total of 14 is four shy of the all-time record of 18 by Jack “The Golden Bear” Nicklaus.

The 2016 Hero World Challenge is being held at the Albany Golf Course in south western New Providence, here in The Bahamas, for the second year in a row. It will get underway this morning and run through Sunday.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 


  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links