The ‘Best of the Best’ Regatta gets underway today at Montagu Bay.

Held in conjunction with the Star Sailors League (SSL) Finals, the event is set to feature some of the top boats in local sloop sailing. A number of international sailors are here for the SSL Finals, and that event is being staged in conjunction with the Nassau Yacht Club, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the Star Sailors League. The SSL Finals has been held here in The Bahamas for the past four years.

“This regatta will showcase the best sloops in each sailing class – A, B and C,” said Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources with responsibility for regattas, V. Alfred Gray.

Star Sailors League representative Michel Niklaus said: “The main thing for us is to sail here. The Bahamas is a dream country for sailing, and for the fourth time in a row, we will be here holding our league finals. This year, we will mix the coverage of the league finals with the ‘Best of the Best’ Regatta. We will have the best in the world, along with the best from The Bahamas. Hopefully it makes for some really good action on the water.”

The country’s newest telecommunications company Aliv, has come on board as the title sponsor for the Thunderbird, a C-Class sloop. At a press conference yesterday, Aliv representative Bianca Sawyer said that the company is proud to come on board and be represented at the four-day regatta.

“We are excited to sponsor the Thunderbird in the regatta,” she said. “Sailing is indigenous to The Bahamas; it’s part of our culture and part of our being. We see our sponsorship as a great way to get involved in such a powerful sailing event. Our sponsorship of this boat reflects our continued commitment to developing sailing in The Bahamas, and we look forward to more upcoming competitions.”

Representing The Bahamas’ government, Minister of National Security Bernard Nottage also voiced his excitement for the event.

“It’s great that this event is being started in such a beautiful surrounding,” he said. “I’m here in support of Dr. McPhee, a renowned sailor. I want to express thanks to Aliv for stepping up to the plate and providing sponsorship for one of our most important national sporting pastimes. Regatta sailing is experienced throughout The Bahamas, and this regatta expects to be one of the most attractive regattas in quite some time.”

The event will also feature a junior sailing segment. Along with the action on the water, Minister Gray said that those attending the event would be in for a treat, as the regatta will feature a host of Bahamian artists and a variety of local cuisine.



