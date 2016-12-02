BYFFL stages its inaugural championship games

The Bahamas Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL) hosted its inaugural season between September and November of this year, and a total of six teams participated.

This past weekend, the two championship match-ups were played and both games were very exciting.

The first game kicked off at 2:30 p.m. at the Winton Rugby Pitch in the 6-9 age category. Team Blue faced off against Team Yellow.

Team Blue, coached by Gwen Ritchie, went undefeated during the regular season, and finished with a perfect 4-0 win/loss record as they won the championship game, 18-12, over Team Yellow.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Christopher Munroe, who passed for two touchdowns and had one interception.

In the second championship game, Team Yellow, coached by Tom Lunn, battled Team Red in the 10–17 age group.

Team Red, coached by Leonard Todd and Coach Allen, took a commanding 19-0 lead in the game and appeared well on their way to claiming the championship. However, the high-powered offense of Team Yellow quickly got them back into the game.

Team Yellow went on to claim the title, winning the championship game, 37-19. The MVP was Daniel Bullard.

Joniqua Hall received the award for the most outstanding female player of the 2016 season.

Parents with kids between the ages of 6-17, and wishing them to play in the league next season can e-mail league organizers at bahamasflagfootballleague@gmail.com. There will be a number of planned activities during the 2017 season.



