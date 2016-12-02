Holmes takes early lead at the Hero World Challenge

Some of the top professional golfers in the world took to the greens at the Albany Resort yesterday with hopes of putting in four great rounds of golf and being crowned the 2016 Hero World Challenge Champion.

This year's event garnered more attention than last year’s tournament, as host Tiger Woods made his return to the game of golf, following nearly 16 months out of action. Woods got off to a brilliant start, shooting four-under-par at one point, but he shot a 40 on the back nine to finish one-over-par 73, and in 17th position out of 18 golfers.

Although his return was significant, the time away from the field showed later in the day.

“Well, think about it; I hit the ball in three bushes and a water ball today. It could have been something really good,” said Woods. “I got off to a nice, solid start and made a few mistakes here and there. I didn't play the par fives well in the middle of the round and consequently got it going the wrong way.”

After a good start through the first eight holes, he ended the front nine with his lone bogey, and made the turn at three-under-par. Woods went on to shoot two double bogeys in the last three holes.

American J.B. Holmes leads the star-studded field after an opening round 64, eight-under. He is followed by Hideki Matsyuma, of Japan, with a 65, seven-under-par, and Dustin Johnson with a 66, six-under. Holmes, who finished last year's tournament tied for eighth, started the day on shaky ground. He struggled through an opening bogey at the par-4 first hole, but managed to come back with four birdies, three coming on par-5 holes.

“Anytime you can get five par 5s and put up some good scores, you can call it a good day,” Holmes said. “I putted well, hit my irons well and my driver well... pretty much an all-around solid day. I missed a couple putts that I felt I could have made, but I also made a couple putts of some length, so that was good. I hit my first drive a little left in the rough, but after that I really didn’t hit too many bad shots.”

The second round of action will be played today on the greens at Albany. Along with Woods, the 2016 Hero World Challenge field features all three Olympic medalists, Ryder Cup participants and three major championship winners from 2016. In total, 13 of the top 25 players in the world, according to the official World Golf Rankings, are playing in the tournament.

The Hero World Challenge is a four-round, 72-hole stroke play event with a $3.5 million purse and a $1 million winner's prize. Official World Golf Rankings points are awarded.



