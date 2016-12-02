Evans, Texas women break relay record

Bahamian Olympic swimmer and sophomore at the University of Texas (UT) Joanna Evans continues to be sensational for the Texas Longhorns women’s swimming and diving team.

The 19-year-old has already won several long distance races for the Longhorns at duel meets this year, and on Wednesday, she was a part of the team that broke a seven-year record in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

The quartet of Evans, Madisyn Cox, Claire Adams and Tasija Karosas finished the race in 6:56.52, nearly two seconds faster than the previous mark of 6:58.37, which was set at the Big 12 Championships in 2009.

Arizona was second in the race, touching the wall in 7:01.08.

“We are really deep in that event, and we’ve worked hard to get to this point,” said UT Head Coach Carol Capitani. “I’ve been waiting a long time to put the right people together to make that happen. It was a lot of fun, and they earned that school record.”

The race was a part of the annual Texas Invitational, which comes to a close on Sunday.

To go along with the relay success, Evans also made it to the final of the women’s 500-yard free last night. However, the result of that race was unavailable up to press time.

Evans finished her heat in 4:44.09, which was good enough for the eighth-fastest qualifying time. Despite being the lowest ranked qualifier in the ‘A’ final, Evans comes in with the fastest seed time of 4:39.97.

She will also swim today in the women’s 1,650 freestyle, where she comes in with the seventh-fastest seed time of 16:07.78.

Evans, who was voted as the 2016 Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year, has already seen her share of success in the long distance races for Texas. She has won both the 500-yard and 1,000-yard free events in seven of the Longhorns previous eight dual meets.

Behind her stellar efforts, the Longhorns are ranked No. 2 in the nation with a 7-1 win/loss record. They rattled off six wins in a row before suffering a 161-137 loss to Stanford.

Evans, a two-time Big 12 champion, has a personal best of 4:07.60 in the 400-yard free in long course meters; 4:39.97 in the 500-yard free in short course yards; 8:32.19 in the 800-yard free in meters; and 16:09.78 in the 1,650-yard free.



