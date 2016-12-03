Major upgrades made to TAR ahead of Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

With the third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl expected to be viewed in more homes around the world than in years past, National Sports Authority (NSA) General Manager Jeffrey Beckles said that he and his crew have worked hard to ensure that Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium looks its best for the big game.

Headlining the $800,000 list of repairs made to the stadium over the past few months is the installation of a Celebration Bermuda Field.

Celebration is a deep blue-green Bermuda grass that has finished best in numerous university research studies for wear, tolerance and recovery.

“We took the entire field down, pulled the foundation up and made the necessary corrections,” said Beckles. “We went down 28 inches, took everything out and laid in a new drainage system, a new irrigation system and brand new filtration systems.

“We have been struggling with this for the past three years now and we have also made some changes to the media center and other surrounding areas. The stadium continues to get better from both a technical and operational standpoint.”

Beckles added that events like The Bahamas bowl and other major international events are good for testing the asset, regardless of the sport.

“We want to make sure we get better with every event,” he said. “This upgrade not only puts us in a better position for this event, but it also puts us in a good position to attract new business. The Commonwealth Youth Games also play a major factor in the upgrade. The upgrade goes far beyond a single event, and these are the kind of changes needed if you’re going to throw your hat in the ring to host these kinds of events.”

Head coach of Old Dominion University Bobby Wilder said, that the new field is a great way of ensuring the bowl game continues to improve every year.

“I’m really impressed that the NSA decided to put the new field in,” he said. “The field is remarkable, and I am truly grateful for what they continue to do during this process.”

Despite critics questioning the bowl’s attendance numbers for both previous editions of the game, the bowl continues to garner notoriety and viewers as one of the premier bowl games now in the ESPN stable of events.

According to Sports Media Watch, the 2015 Christmas Eve matchup, which saw the Western Michigan Broncos top the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders, drew in 2.1 million viewers on ESPN.



