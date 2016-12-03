Ready for battle

With less than a month to go before Old Dominion University takes on Eastern Michigan at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium for a chance to be crowned the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl champions, bowl organizers and participating coaches are making final preparations to ensure that this year’s game is the biggest to date.

Unlike the past two games, which were staged on Christmas Eve, this year’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. on December 23.

“It’s an honor to have this game in The Bahamas once again,” said Executive Director of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Richard Giannini. “We’re thankful to our title sponsor and everyone here on the ground that helps make this event special.”

The 2016 game marks the second time that the bowl will be held under the ESPN Events banner. The 2015 game saw a substantial increase in viewership over the inaugural game in 2014 that wasn’t.

“It’s amazing that ESPN came in and took over, buying the game,” said bowl founder Lea Miller. “This shows the commitment they have to the country. The bowl comes after the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and the Atlantis Showcase. It is really a month of straight exposure for the country. No other country in the Caribbean can touch this. All of this is really something that The Bahamas should be proud of.”

According to Ministry of Tourism Deputy Director General Carla Stuart, the exposure that The Bahamas has gained from the Popeyes Bowl and other international events is priceless.

“Hopefully while the teams are here, they can fit time into their schedule to see all that we have to offer here in The Bahamas,” she said. “There are over 400 players, coaches and managers expected to travel with the teams, excluding family, friends and alumni. ESPN plans to take The Bahamas into millions of homes during the game, providing exposure that is unprecedented.”

Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said that he and his team are more than excited to play their first bowl game in the program’s history in The Bahamas.

“For the last 29 years, Eastern Michigan has been turning in equipment this time of year,” he said. “When I say we are grateful, I mean we are grateful for every experience and opportunity that we will have here.

“At the beginning of the year, our seniors came up with the goal that they were going to a bowl game. So over the past nine months, you had guys that are 22 to 23 years old, leading over 100 guys between ages 18 to 21. And I am so proud of what they have done over that nine month period.”

While ODU has participated in bowl games in the past, the program hasn’t been a part of one since 1989.

“Everyone involved in organizing the game has been incredible. Just an incredible group of people,” said ODU coach Bobby Wilder. “We realize how important this is and this experience will be like living a dream. This game is great for both schools and the Popeyes Bowl continues to just get better and better.”

The Popeyes Bahamas Bowl signed a multi-year extension of the title sponsorship for the game last summer. Last year’s game featured Western Michigan and Middle Tennessee in the only Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) bowl game outside of the United States. Western Michigan managed to edge Middle Tennessee 45-31 for the Broncos first ever bowl victory.



