Lester Brown prepared to get back in the ring

Coming off a draw in his last fight, Bahamian lightweight Lester Brown is looking to bounce back in a major way at the rapidly approaching Caribbean Boxing Showdown.

After he was originally declared the loser following his fight with Jamaican Toriano Nicholas on April 11, the decision was later changed to a draw. He is still undefeated in his young professional career, standing with a 2-0-1 win/loss/draw record.

“With my last fight, the announcer made a mistake when it was time to declare the winner,” said Brown. “The judges had everything tied at 116, but it was just a mistake on his part.”

Now, with a fight against Haitian Pierre Enabe on the way, Brown wants to get the ball rolling in the right direction once again. Brown, who recently returned home from a training stint overseas, is now working out at the Championship Amateur Boxing Club’s (CABC) facility on Wulff Road under longtime coach Ray Minus Jr.

“My last fight was a learning experience,” said Brown. “The guy I went up against, he was a good fighter and it taught me a lot. But for this fight, I’m in much better shape than I was back in April. I haven’t had a chance to really scout my opponent, I just know that this is going to be his first professional fight.”

The Caribbean showdown, which will feature three Haitian fighters on the undercard challenging three Bahamians, is set for December 16 at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. The main event will feature Meacher “Major Pain” Major going up against Puerto Rican Roberto Acevedo. The fight will be Major’s first fight since April. In his last bout, he knocked out Jamaican Martin Anderson with 2:45 to go in the second round.

Other fights on the card include Bernard Rolle in a heavyweight bout against Decius Delan and Hensley Strachan going up against Remy Felisier.

General admission is $25 and VIP is $75, which includes drinks, food and ringside seating.

Tickets are available online at SNPBL Facebook page and BTC’s Facebook page under events, and all of their social networks.



