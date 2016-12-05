Cleare posts season high in comeback win over Alabama

Although Texas Longhorns senior center Shaquille Cleare came into this season with a lot of excitement, losing over 30 pounds in the offseason, he didn’t look like the veteran leader Coach Shaka Smart had hoped for until Saturday’s 77-68 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“He was just awesome,” said Smart of Cleare’s performance after the game.

In 23 minutes of play, Cleare finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a momentum-swinging block on a second half dunk attempt by Shannon Hale. The Longhorns battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit and put together their best second half this season.

“Going into the locker room, guys were motivated,” Cleare said. “Heads weren’t dropped. We knew we had a chance to win this game, but in order to do that you need to do that on the defensive end. We just fought back. We fought, we fought, we executed, and we came away with the win.”

The Longhorns outscored Alabama 51-30 in the final 20 minutes and shot 56.7 percent from the floor, while holding the Crimson Tide to just 40 percent after they shot 48.4 percent in the first half.

Although the block on Hale was the only official one recorded for Cleare, he did a good job altering shots and patrolling the paint on defense. With the win, Texas ended a three-game losing streak. In their previous game, they fell to the University of Texas at Arlington (UT Arlington), 72-61, on Tuesday.

“Our guys didn’t get down,” Smart said. “It’s hard to play with a level of fight when you’re feeling sorry for yourself or you get down. I thought we made some progress in that area tonight.”

The next step for the Longhorns will be to carry their success over into the next game, something that they’ve struggled with so far this season.

Texas now faces a true road test when they travel to take on the Michigan Wolverines this Tuesday.

Through six games so far this season, Cleare is averaging 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Both are career highs.



