Tida Wave, Susan Chase, Whitty K win at ‘Best of the Best’

Competition was fierce right up to the last race of this year’s ‘Best of the Best’ Regatta, which was staged at Montagu Bay.

After four intense days of racing, the frontrunners in each class prevailed on the final day to take home the trophies in their respective divisions.

In the ‘A’ Class, the Tida Wave took home the top prize, and was followed by the Lady Muriel and the Courageous, in that order. Over in the ‘B’ Class, the Susan Chase took the top honors. Ants Nest finished second, and the Queen Drucilla settled for third. Finally, in the ‘C’ Class, the Whitty K finished first, followed by Sacrifice and the Aliv Thunderbird.

"Once again we came out here and got the job done," said Stephen Knowles, who captained both the Susan Chase and the Whitty K to victory. "That's now two of the three classes, and soon it will be all three classes. It wasn't easy out there today. We had a lot of wind, had to fight through a dead battery out on the water, but still we did what we had to do to make it work out there.”

For the second year in a row, the Star Sailors League (SSL) Finals ran simultaneously as the regatta.

“This regatta was designed to showcase the best of the best that we have in each sailing class,” said regatta consultant in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Rev. Dr. Phillip McPhee. “It is the intention for this regatta to be held annually and it will be the premier regatta in The Bahamas. Along with showcasing the best in Bahamian sailing, it also showcases the best international sailors as well.”

There was also a junior segment of the regatta this past weekend. Nearly all of the major islands of The Bahamas were represented in at least one of the classes.



