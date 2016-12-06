Kerr looking to build on early success for the Golden Bears

Now that the West Virginia Institute of Technology’s men’s swimming team is on a break from competition until January 28, speedster Kohen Kerr is working hard to ensure his early season success carries over into next year.

Kerr, who was named Golden Bear Athlete of the Week for November 17-24, garnered 46 points for the West Virginia Institute of Technology Golden Bears at the Magnus Cup, touching the wall first in the 50 meters (m) freestyle in 20.62 seconds. He was also third in the 100m freestyle in 45.40 seconds and was a member of the team that finished third in the 400m medley relay.

Kerr, a graduate of Queen’s College here in New Providence, said in a recent interview with Drafting The Caribbean, that he has been happy with his success so far, but he also knows that there are some adjustments that need to be made ahead of their next meet.

“I think that those swims (at the Magnus Cup) were excellent swims, especially my 50,” he said. “I didn’t rest like I should have for that meet, so I will continue to do as I was doing for the past four months, training hard and working on the small things. Hopefully I can come back at nationals and swim faster.

“I want to take these next few months one at a time. I’ve realized that I’ve been dropping a good amount of time LCM (long course meters) in both my 50 and 100. I just really am working toward making my first senior meet,

whether it is the World University Games or the world championships. If it can be both, which I’m working toward, that would be the ultimate highlight of my swim season.”

Behind Kerr, the Golden Bears earned a seventh place finish at the Magnus Cup, finishing with 472 points. That was the last meet that West Virginia Institute participated in.

The Golden Bears are currently undefeated at 3-0 in dual meets this year, posting wins over Lindsey Wilson College, Fairmont State university and Alderson Broaddus University. Kerr’s best performance of the year, position wise, came against Fairmont. At the meet, Kerr finished first in the 50m free in 21.78 seconds, first in the 100m free in 47.92 seconds and was also a member of the team that won the 200 medley relay in 1:36.38.

The Golden Bears will take on Union College in their next meet in Montgomery, West Virginia.



