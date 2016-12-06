Higgs, Longhorns come up short against UConn

Bahamian Lashann Higgs and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns dropped their fourth game of the season on Sunday night, but all four were to higher ranked opponents, and they still sit comfortably in the women’s collegiate basketball rankings.

The Lady Longhorns (2-4) fell 72-54 to the then number two UConn Huskies at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday - the same city where Bahamian Jonquel Jones calls home during the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season.

As for the game on Sunday, Higgs came off the bench to score nine points in 20 minutes of play. She added one rebound and shot 4-for-6 from the field. For the season, Higgs is 6.7 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game off the bench for UT.

The Longhorns have dropped two straight, and have a 0-2 winless record on the road this season. After the new National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s basketball rankings came out yesterday morning, the Longhorns found themselves at number 17, and the undefeated Huskies (8-0) is the new number one team in the nation.

Higgs and the Lady Longhorns actually got out to a fast start on Sunday evening, leading by as many as six points in the early going. They were still ahead 17-15 after the first quarter, but UConn took over in the second half and never looked back. The Huskies were ahead 39-30 at the break, but the Longhorns kept battling, and got within two points, 51-49, on a three point shot from Brooke McCarty with 3:18 to go in the third quarter. However, the Huskies scored the final six points of the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth. They closed the game on a 21-5 scoring run. The Lady Longhorns were held to just a lay-up from Higgs and another three point shot from McCarty in the final quarter.

Junior Brooke McCarty led Texas with 15 points, senior Kelsey Lang picked up her third career and second-consecutive double-double with 12 points and 10 boards to go along with two blocks, and sophomore Higgs was their next highest scorer with nine off the bench.

Sophomore Napheesa Collier paced UConn with a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Junior guard Kia Nurse had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson had 12, three and three. Junior guard Gabby Williams was their only other player in double figures. She had 11 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.

UConn now leads the all-time series over Texas, 8-0.

The Longhorns out-rebounded the Huskies, 34-31, and have not lost a battle of the boards this season, but UConn shot 49.1 percent from the field (26-for-53) while Texas shot at a .431 clip (22-for-51).

The Lady Longhorns will now close the year out on a five-game homestand starting on Sunday against Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Lady Longhorns play their home games at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Bahamian Shanea Armbrister also saw some action this past weekend, coming off the bench to score eight points and dishing out one assist in 16 minutes of play for the Georgia Bulldogs against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Bulldogs (5-3) fell 71-51 to the undefeated Cowboys (7-0). Armbrister shot 4-for-5 from the floor.

Armbrister is averaging 6.9 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs this season.



