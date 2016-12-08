The Caribs remain undefeated in the NPBA

After spending the past few seasons at the bottom of the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) standings, the University of The Bahamas (UB) Caribs, formerly the College of The Bahamas (COB) Caribs, currently sit atop the league. They are the only undefeated team remaining in both divisions in the NPBA.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Caribs knocked off the MailBoat Cybots, 102-94, to move to an unblemished 4-0 win/loss record on the season.

Justin Smith led the Caribs with a game-high 31 points on Tuesday, while Kemsey Sylvestre and Ramon Dames chipped in with 29 and 20 points respectively.

In the game, the Caribs got off to a quick start. They took a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Although the Cybots got their offense rolling in the second, the Caribs still led 37-35 at the half.

The Cybots remained in contention, but struggled mightily from behind the three-point line. They finished the game 3-for-14 from long distance.

In the third quarter, it was all about the Caribs’ work on the defensive end. They forced the Cybots to commit a whopping 29 turnovers in the game, quite a number of them coming in the third quarter, and they quickly turned those errors into points at the opposite end. UB finished the game with 32 points off turnovers.

The Caribs outscored the Cybots 30-23 in the third to take a 67-58 lead, and in the fourth they sealed the deal as they outscored them 35-26.

So far, the Caribs have recorded wins over the Legends, the Pyramid Food Rockets and The Real Deal Shockers, and now the Cybots. They won’t be in action again until Monday when they take on the Double R. Services Ltd. Cleaners. That game will be held at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium, and will get underway at 7 p.m.

Prior to the start of the NPBA season, the Caribs won a pair of exhibition games against Trinity Valley College during their homecoming celebrations. The Caribs stomped Trinity 76-72 in their opener, and edged them 72-69 in the second game.

The wins came after the Caribs suffered back-to-back losses against Ave Maria University and Florida Memorial University in October.



