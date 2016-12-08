Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

ODU looking to make the most of opportunity at Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

  • Old Dominion's Rob Thompson, left, and T.J. Rick, right, put the hit on Florida International's A.J. Branisel after his catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Norfolk, Va. The Old Dominion Monarchs will be coming to The Bahamas to take part in the third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. They will play the Eastern Michigan Eagles. PHOTO: AP

RANDY SMITH
Guardian Sports Reporter
randy@nasguard.com

Published: Dec 08, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

With the third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl now less than two weeks away, Old Dominion University (ODU) has picked up the intensity at their practices with hopes of putting on a memorable performance in front of the thousands of fans that will be in attendance.

ODU Monarchs’ Head Coach Bobby Wilder, in a recent interview, said that this is the most motivated he’s seen his team in terms of getting back on the field and playing a game.

“I think senior defensive tackle Rashaad Coward said it best. This is the first time since he’s been here that the players have been able to practice in December,” he said. “There’s been a lot of excitement.”

The Monarchs finished the regular season with a 9-3 win/loss record, their best record since the football program was re-launched eight years ago. Wilder said that the game would be a meaningful one, especially for the seniors who had to go through the struggles of rebuilding the program.

“The bowl game is giving us an extra month to pretty much stay together as a group and it’s giving the seniors one last game,” he said. “We just want to embrace the moment. It’s such a great feeling to be practicing in December and believe me - the energy in practice has been just ridiculous. I’m just very thankful to be a part of it.”

Along with it being the school’s first bowl game since 1989, senior wide receiver Zach Pascal thinks the fact that it’s in The Bahamas makes it that much more special.

“A lot of guys on this team haven’t been able to travel a lot and haven’t had a lot of sightseeing opportunities,” said Pascal. “I’m one of them. I’ve never been outside of the United States. To be able to have this opportunity – traveling to The Bahamas – as a reward for what our team has done, it’s just very exciting.”

The 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is set for December 23, starting at 1 p.m. at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

This year’s game marks the second time that the bowl game will be held under the ESPN Events banner. The 2015 game saw a substantial increase in viewership over the inaugural game in 2014, and organizers expect a greater television audience this year.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links