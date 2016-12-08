ODU looking to make the most of opportunity at Popeyes Bahamas Bowl

With the third edition of the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl now less than two weeks away, Old Dominion University (ODU) has picked up the intensity at their practices with hopes of putting on a memorable performance in front of the thousands of fans that will be in attendance.

ODU Monarchs’ Head Coach Bobby Wilder, in a recent interview, said that this is the most motivated he’s seen his team in terms of getting back on the field and playing a game.

“I think senior defensive tackle Rashaad Coward said it best. This is the first time since he’s been here that the players have been able to practice in December,” he said. “There’s been a lot of excitement.”

The Monarchs finished the regular season with a 9-3 win/loss record, their best record since the football program was re-launched eight years ago. Wilder said that the game would be a meaningful one, especially for the seniors who had to go through the struggles of rebuilding the program.

“The bowl game is giving us an extra month to pretty much stay together as a group and it’s giving the seniors one last game,” he said. “We just want to embrace the moment. It’s such a great feeling to be practicing in December and believe me - the energy in practice has been just ridiculous. I’m just very thankful to be a part of it.”

Along with it being the school’s first bowl game since 1989, senior wide receiver Zach Pascal thinks the fact that it’s in The Bahamas makes it that much more special.

“A lot of guys on this team haven’t been able to travel a lot and haven’t had a lot of sightseeing opportunities,” said Pascal. “I’m one of them. I’ve never been outside of the United States. To be able to have this opportunity – traveling to The Bahamas – as a reward for what our team has done, it’s just very exciting.”

The 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl is set for December 23, starting at 1 p.m. at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

This year’s game marks the second time that the bowl game will be held under the ESPN Events banner. The 2015 game saw a substantial increase in viewership over the inaugural game in 2014, and organizers expect a greater television audience this year.



